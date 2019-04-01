Notable progress amid a rollercoaster season. An improbable statement for sure, yet one that accurately defines the Sun Devils’ 2018-19 season. Was it truly a campaign where its achievements overshadowed its low points? Let’s examine.

The team finished with 23 wins—the most since the 2008-09 season—and posted a 12-6 record in conference play, its best since 2009, which propelled ASU to a second-place finish in the Pac-12. Additionally, for the first time in nearly 20 years, the Sun Devils had three players make the all-conference team, the only Pac-12 team to do so this year.

Hurley’s accomplishments undeniably awoke a largely apathetic fan base since his arrival. An anemic 5,807 average attendance figure in his inaugural season in Tempe did swell up to a school-record 10,603 mark in just his third year. While that figure slightly dipped this past season to 10,583 it’s important to note that the program never averaged more than 10,000 fans per year, let alone reaching that mark in consecutive seasons.

The biggest accomplishment of the season, however, was ASU’s return trip to the NCAA Tournament. It was a milestone for the Sun Devil program, which had not made back-to-back tournament appearances since 1980-81.

ASU also secured its first NCAA tourney victory in a decade with a convincing 74-65 win over St. John’s in the First Four, a contest they had the lead for the final 37:45 minutes. In their next contest, they bowed out to Buffalo in the next round losing 91-74.

Since the conclusion of the season, there have been differing opinions of the Sun Devils’ performance this year. The list of achievements, however, cannot be ignored -- and it shows tangible proof that ASU’s program has been making advancements. Furthermore, with most of its core returning next season, and now having a higher number of upperclassmen as its key players, the Sun Devils appear to be on the right track heading into the future.

Looking back at this season, here are five storylines that defined ASU's 2018-19 campaign:

1. Amazing wins…and inexplicable losses

For a second straight year, ASU proved to be one of the most enigmatic teams in college basketball. The Sun Devils routinely alternated between their Jekyll-and-Hyde personas, which ultimately defined the team’s campaign.

On the one hand, ASU had a handful of signature wins including non-conference victories over Mississippi State, Utah State, and Kansas -- all of whom qualified for this year’s NCAA Tournament.

The win against Kansas, who was ranked No. 1 at the time, marked only the second time in program history that ASU beat the nation’s top-ranked team, and the first time they did so in Tempe.

The Sun Devils also defeated Washington, the Pac-12 regular-season champion, in a highly-anticipated matchup in February. Heading into the game, the Huskies were undefeated in (10-0) in conference play. Finally, let’s not forget, ASU swept the regular-season series against its in-state rival to the south for the first time in a decade.

For every great win, however, there was a head-scratching loss to balance out the scales, and one that normally exposed ASU’s deficiency in effectively defending the three-point line.

ASU lost by 16 points at Vanderbilt – the same team that was winless in SEC play and finished the season with an atrocious 9-23 mark. And a week after beating the top-ranked Jayhawks, the Sun Devils dropped a home contest to…Princeton?

Matters continued to get bizarre once Pac-12 play rolled around. ASU lost its conference opener to Utah by double digits, at home no less, after blowing an 18-point first-half lead and yielding 16 field goals from beyond the arc.

The most egregious performance of the season, however, was an embarrassing 21-point loss in Tempe to Washington State, where the visitors were 12-30 from three-point range, who by season’s end managed only four wins in conference play.

Even a double-overtime season-opening win at home versus Cal-State Fullerton and requiring a halftime deficit comeback against a dreadful Cal team showcased ASU’s tendency to commit the cardinal sin of playing down to its competition level.

2. New-look Sun Devils improve its defense and rebounding

Even dating back to the Herb Sendek days, ASU consistently struggled to defend and rebound at a high level. Over the years, it had become commonplace to find the Sun Devils at or near the bottom of its league in these two categories.



Senior Zylan Cheatham transformed ASU's frontcourt play in a major way

However, with more size and athleticism on its roster, ASU made considerable strides in both areas this season. Led by Pac-12 All-Defensive Team selections Zylan Cheatham and Luguentz Dort, the team played a more physical brand of basketball.

How much improvement did ASU make on the defensive end? The turnaround has been remarkable.

In the first three years of the Hurley era, the Sun Devils ranked 106th, 257th, and 123rd, respectively, in KenPom’s defensive efficiency rankings. This season, ASU is poised to finish in the top-70.

On the glass, the Sun Devils were equally impressive.

They averaged 39.7 rebounds per game, which ranked second in the Pac-12 (and 11th nationally). Led by the high-flying Cheatham, who averaged a league-best 10.3 boards per game, ASU was out-rebounded only seven times during the regular season.

3. Cheatham makes a huge impact in his only season at ASU

It’s rare to see a one-year player leave such an indelible mark on a program, but then again, Zylan Cheatham is no ordinary player.

At 6-foot-8, Cheatham possesses a rare blend of size, skill, strength, and freakish athleticism, which even prompted longtime ASU Sports Information Director Doug Tammaro to call him “the best athlete” to ever don a Sun Devil uniform.

Cheatham sat out the 2017-18 season after transferring from San Diego State, where he spent three years. (note: even though he missed all of his freshman season with a foot injury he wasn’t eligible for an NCAA waiver to grant him an extra year of eligibility at ASU.) However, he still found a way to help the Sun Devils last as a member of the proverbial scout team, pushing his teammates in practice.

This season, when he was finally able to suit up in games, the Phoenix native did not disappoint and exceeded preseason expectations of him. In his lone season as a Sun Devil, Cheatham was arguably the heart and soul of this ASU squad.

Cheatham wasn't shy about stating how misused and underutilized he was during his tenure with the Aztecs. Back with his hometown team, he displayed uncanny versatility playing multiple positions during the season Cheatham was a force on both ends of the court. One of his best performance of the year was a home game versus Colorado where he started as a point forward facilitating the offense, while effectively defending smaller and quicker players.

He averaged 12.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, which put him in exclusive company across the nation. In fact, only one other Division-1 player (Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ) averaged at least 10 PPG, 10 RPG, and 3 APG this season.

Cheatham’s stellar senior season earned him a spot on the All-Pac-12 First Team, as well as the conference’s all-defensive team.

Perhaps more importantly, was the impact Cheatham had in ASU’s locker room. His work ethic, professionalism, and infectious positive attitude provided a fairly young Sun Devil team a prime example of what true leadership looks like. His enormous success in such a short period of time can undoubtedly lure both transfer players and local recruits to join ASU in years to come.

4. The backcourt of Dort & Martin shines



By and large freshman Luguentz Dort lived up to the lofty accolades

ASU may have not been the classic “Guard U” team it was last year yet Luguentz Dort and Remy Martin formed possibly the Pac-12’s most dynamic backcourt this past season. Thanks to their standout performances, both players earned All-Pac-12 Second Team honors.

Although their games are markedly different—Dort being the physical guard who excels at attacking the basket, while Martin a typical smaller point guard who has a knack for extravagant passes and pull-up jumpers—were both gritty competitors who played with a relentless style that wreaks havoc on opposing guards.

Dort, who looks more like a linebacker/strong safety than a basketball player, arrived in Tempe with no shortage of accolades. A consensus top-35 prospect coming out of high school, the Montreal, Canada native lived up to the expectations, especially early in the season when he averaged over 22 points per game during the month of November.

Alas, he did hit the typical “freshman wall” midway through the season once opposing teams figured out how to defend the bruising 6-4 guard. Nevertheless, he bounced back with a strong February and March, and was ASU’s most valuable player in the team’s aforementioned 74-65 win over St. John’s in the First Four of the NCAA tourney.

On the season, Dort put up impressive numbers—16.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game—on his way to earning a very deserving Pac-12 Freshman of the Year honors.

Last year, Martin excelled in his role as the team’s sixth man (and was the conference’s co-Sixth man of the Year) and enjoyed a solid, if not surprising, freshman campaign. With the departure of three senior guards from last year, he expectedly was asked to play an even larger role this season – and he promptly answered the call.

Slowed by a nagging ankle injury early in the year, he recovered in time for Pac-12 play and blossomed into one of the conference’s top players. Martin was equally effective on both ends of the floor. On offense, he was the catalyst behind ASU’s high-scoring attack, averaging 12.9 points, 5 assists per game and led the Pac-12 with a 2.4 assists to turnovers ratio. On the defensive end of the floor, he was a disruptive on-ball defender, averaging 1.3 steals per contest.

With two years of eligibility remaining, it’s safe to assume Martin’s best basketball is still ahead of him, and he will continue to be an invaluable asset for the Sun Devils, especially in the leadership role that Cheatham has now vacated.

5. First return trip to NCAA Tournament since 1981



When Hurley was hired as ASU’s head coach in 2015, the struggles of the program were well documented. The Sun Devils had made only five NCAA Tournament appearances in the previous 34 years, and they had not made back-to-back appearances since 1981.

Bobby Hurley achieved what no other AZSU head coach has this century

However, in only his fourth year on the job, Hurley has already carved out a place in Sun Devil history. After losing to Syracuse in the First Four of last year’s NCAA tourney, Hurley guided ASU back to the tournament this season.

This time around, however, the Sun Devils were able to advance past the First Four, yet ran into a buzz saw of a Buffalo team in the first round, ending its postseason run.

And while early NCAA Tournament exits are never considered an achievement, the mere fact ASU made two straight tournament appearances is proof of how far this program has come in such a short period under Hurley.

With a big chunk of its rotation returning next season, the Sun Devils will be aiming for its third consecutive trip to the Big Dance. The last time that happened? 1964. -------------------------------------------------- Looking ahead

At a minimum, ASU will lose two players—Cheatham and De’Quon Lake—as they have exhausted their eligibility. However, there is real potential for even more attrition to the Sun Devil roster.

With the commitments of 2019 prospects Jalen Graham and Caleb Christopher, who are both expected to sign their letter of intent this month, ASU’s scholarship count currently sits at 14—one over the allowed maximum—which more than suggests that there will be some roster movement over the next few months.

The most pressing question: will Dort return for his sophomore season or leave early for the NBA?

Dort, who is projected as a late first-round pick in some mock drafts, was understandably hesitant to give a definitive answer to reporters in the moments immediately following ASU’s NCAA tournament loss to Buffalo. However, a decision is expected soon, possibly as early as this week according to Doug Haller of The Athletic. The freshman came into ASU as a player who would need to improve on his erratic perimeter shooting and ball handing, and truth be told that following his freshman year those shortcomings still need to be addressed. It’s reasonable to assume that with another year at Arizona State that Dort can and will make strides in those aspects of his game, and that can only help and boost his draft stock.

The likely, if not practical scenario for Dort’s future, is to have him declare for the NBA draft, showcase his talents to NBA suitors and receive the pertinent information from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee, a body composed of NBA team executives, that would provide him with their opinion regarding his prospects of being drafted in the first round.

Dort can declare for the NBA draft if he signs with an NCAA-certified agent and he can still have the option to return for his sophomore year, a decision he has to make by May 29th. If the feedback he ultimately receives points to a high probability of being selected in the first round of the draft, Dort will be ASU’s first-ever “one and done” player.

Aside from Dort, no other Sun Devil players have publicly stated any intention of transferring out of the program. However, it would hardly be a shock to see departures take place considering the transient nature of college basketball.

Let’s take a look at ASU’s roster, as it currently stands, and analyze the position groups heading into the offseason.

Backcourt

If Dort returns, it would obviously be a big boost for the Sun Devils. He and Martin would form one of the best, if not the best, backcourts in the Pac-12 Conference.

However, if Dort elects turn to pro, ASU will still have plenty of firepower on the perimeter and will feature Hurley’s most experienced team to date and still one that is plenty talented.

Ron Edwards' back injury robbed him from being an inconsistent jump shooter

Rob Edwards, who will be a redshirt senior, is expected to shoulder more of the scoring load next year. The 6-4 guard seemingly never fully recovered from a back injury he sustained in the season opener against Cal State-Fullerton. However, Edwards still managed to average 11.1 points per game and shoot 38 percent from three-point range.

Alonzo Verge, the gem of ASU’s 2019 recruiting class, is expected to make an immediate impact for the Sun Devils. The 6-3 combo guard dominated the junior college ranks this past season at Moberly Area (Mo.) Community College. Among all NJCAA Division-1 players, he ranked first in scoring (30.9 points per game) and third in assists (8.2). Verge has two years of eligibility remaining.

Jaelen House, who is Rivals’ No. 91 prospect in the 2019 class, is also expected to be a contributor next season. The local product from Phoenix Shadow Mountain—and son of ASU great Eddie House—has a reputation of being a tenacious two-way player. The 6-2 guard, who will likely back up Martin next year, is capable of playing on or off the ball.

Elias Valtonen, a 6-7 wing, saw limited action (only 3.9 minutes per game in 20 appearances) during his freshman season. However, with his shooting ability and high basketball IQ, he could have an expanded role next season. Another member of the 2019 class, Caleb Christopher, should provide even more depth for ASU’s backcourt. The 6-foot combo guard, who attends Hillcrest Prep (in Phoenix) this past season, is known for quickness and athleticism and could very well fill that backup point guard role that was sorely missed this past season.

Frontcourt



Much more will be expected from forward Romello White next year