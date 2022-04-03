ASU Basketball: Looking Ahead to 2022-23 Season

It’s been a few weeks since Arizona State’s season ended heartbreakingly with a buzzer-beater loss to Stanford in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament. The wild finish—ASU was outscored 16-1 in the final 2:45 of the game—capped off a rollercoaster season for the Sun Devils.





ASU finished the year with a 14-17 record overall and, in the process, secured back-to-back losing seasons.





This, of course, comes on the heels of the program achieving three straight 20-win seasons and likely* three consecutive trips to the NCAA Tournament. (*The Sun Devils were projected to make the 2020 NCAA tourney, but the season was cut short due to the pandemic.)





Despite the sub-.500 record, this past season was arguably the most impressive coaching job by Bobby Hurley, who just wrapped up his seventh season as ASU’s head coach.





Hurley was able to orchestrate an improbable turnaround midway thru the season, despite incorporating nine(!) newcomers into the mix and missing his best player, Marcus Bagley, who was limited to three games this year with a knee injury.





In early February, it looked bleak for the Sun Devils, who were sitting at 7-13 overall after a narrow loss at USC. Up to that point, the team had competed hard (especially on the defensive end) but had little to show for its efforts.





Unlike other ASU teams in recent years, which boasted a high-powered offense, this year’s group struggled to score. For most of the season, the Sun Devils looked disjointed on offense and failed to consistently make shots. In fact, at one point midway through the season, ASU was the worst shooting team among all Power 6 schools (in both field goal and 3-point percentage).





However, after the Feb. 3 loss at USC, the Sun Devils’ offense began to click, and ultimately, the team salvaged its season. A few days later, ASU won a triple-overtime thriller at home against no. 3 UCLA, and went on to win 8 of its last 11 games to close out the regular season.





The Sun Devils finished conference play with a respectable .500 record.





A silver-lining in ASU’s topsy-turvy season was the team’s emergence on the defensive end of the floor. This year’s group was Hurley’s best defensive squad since arriving in Tempe.





ASU finished the regular season ranked in the top-25 nationally in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom. (The previous best in the Hurley era was 49th during the 2019-20 season.) The Sun Devils ranked first in the Pac-12 in defensive field goal (.391) and three-point percentage (.293). They were also among the league leaders in defensive scoring, holding conference opponents to a mere 66.5 points per game.





ASU’s newfound defensive identity, as well as its solid core of returning players, has the team positioned to make a jump back into the upper half of the Pac-12 next season. The Sun Devils are also hopeful the momentum generated during its late-season surge can be carried over to next season.





But let’s be honest here, after back-to-back losing seasons, the general perception is that ASU is a program trending in the wrong direction. There has been an insane amount of turnover over the last two years—both players and coaching staff—which bolsters the narrative that the program is on shaky ground. Another losing season would almost certainly put Hurley on the hot seat.





Against that backdrop, it’s easy to see why this is such a pivotal offseason for both the Sun Devils and their head coach.





******************





Early Look at Next Season’s Roster





Definitely Gone:

The Sun Devils will have to replace its leading rebounder, forward Kimani Lawrence, as well as its leading assist man, guard Marreon Jackson. Both were “super seniors” this past season and have exhausted their eligibility.





Lawrence, who set the all-time record for games played (136) in a Sun Devil jersey, was the team’s most consistent frontcourt player this past season. He averaged 10.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game while shooting a team-best 53 percent from the field. His versatility, defense, and leadership will undoubtedly be missed.





Jackson, a grad transfer from Toledo and the 2020-21 MAC Player of the Year, arrived in Tempe with high expectations but got off to a shaky start due in large part to wrist and groin injuries. However, the shifty point guard came on strong at the end of the season, averaging 14.2 points, 4.7 assists, and 4.3 rebounds over the last 12 games, and was instrumental in ASU’s late-season surge.





In addition to the departing seniors, ASU may need to account for further attrition from its roster.





More than Likely Gone:

Over the last few weeks, four Sun Devil players have entered the transfer portal.





The most notable—and surprising—entrant was junior Jalen Graham. The 6-9 forward was arguably the team’s best player over the last two months of the season and earned All-Pac-12 Second Team honors. Many expected ASU’s offense to run through Graham next season, especially considering the progress he made this year. However, if he indeed transfers to another school, which is widely expected, it will be a massive blow to the Sun Devils.





A trio of freshmen—forward Will Felton, guard Justin Rochelin and wing Demari Williams—are also in the portal. All three redshirted this past season, and their decision to transfer was not a surprise.





Expected Back:

ASU is expected to return a solid group of players, the most notable being sophomore Marcus Bagley. The 6-8 forward injured his knee in the third game of the season (versus North Florida) and never returned. During his two seasons in Tempe, Bagley has appeared in only 15 games. However, when healthy, the former five-star recruit has the potential to be an all-league performer and future NBA player.





Bagley tested the NBA Draft waters last offseason before deciding to return for his sophomore year. At the moment, it is unclear if he will go through the draft process again, but the general sentiment is that he will return to Tempe for his junior year. He recently gave Sun Devil fans hope with a tweet exclaiming, “I will play in the NCAA tournament!” And later, he clarified with a subsequent tweet, “At ASU ofc.”