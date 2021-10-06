ASU basketball enjoying on-court freedom and closer bonds between teammates

In their first media appearance ahead of the 2021 season, the Arizona State men’s basketball team raved about the chemistry and approach of the current squad.





The sense of positivity bodes well for a team that struggled to click off the court a year ago. Sophomore small forward Marcus Bagley said the shift in attitude has been noticeable and changed the nature of practice.





“I just feel like it’s a new energy in the gym,” Bagley said. “Everybody’s locked in; it’s like an unsaid goal. Everybody knows what we’re here for, and that’s to win as many games as possible. We go into every day with that in mind, and hopefully, we’ll be able to accomplish our goals.





After an offseason where Arizona State hit the transfer portal heavy, Bagley was encouraged that the new faces are adapting to the culture head coach Bobby Hurley promotes for the Sun Devils. Meshing well with the newcomers should contribute to a tighter locker room keener to address blips in performance before they become issues.





Although Bagley believes the team still has a way to go before it reaches its ceiling, it’s clear the personalities work well together both on and off the court. That was confirmed by senior forward Kimani Lawrence, who referenced specific activities the team is bonding over outside the arena.





“We go out to eat a lot, been to Top Golf a couple of times,” senior forward Kimani Lawrence said. “Most of the time, we’re just chilling, playing video games, stuff like that.”





“We spend a lot of time with each other off the court, so that’s made coming together a lot better…. It hasn’t been as hard as people would think.”





The heightened cohesion between the group should be a refreshing change for the two returning starters. Both Bagley and Lawrence both felt like they had more to prove and wanted a more consistent season to end their ASU careers on. Lawrence knew he wanted to build off a strong finish in 2019 and play a whole year unhampered by COVID-19 proceedings and protocol. Bagley’s decision, on the other hand, went down to the wire despite his preference to stay with the Sun Devils.





“This is home. This is where I’ve always wanted to play, so after making the decision to stay in college, I just couldn’t see myself playing for any other school or anywhere else,” Bagley said. “Coach Hurley and I stayed in contact through the whole process, through the whole draft process, and even as I was in the portal. I hit him on like literally the last day to make a decision, and I was like, ‘Hey, I want to come back,’ and he was happy as ever.”





Coming back to play for the maroon and gold means another opportunity to improve. The two forwards have amped up their vocality in practice and are working to become better leaders for ASU’s depth. Bagley only played 12 games last season due to calf and ankle injuries and wants to “sustain high minutes in a lot of games. He is keeping tabs on his health early on to ensure that possibility.





Regarding his game, Bagley wants to get better in isolation to find ways to generate his own opportunities and expand his versatility as a playmaker.





“A lot of the time last year, I relied on getting a kick out pass for a jump shot,” Bagley confessed. “I feel like I have so much more to offer than that; my package is deeper than that.”





As for Lawrence, his priority is developing an assertive in-game mentality and rely on his experience, which will not only benefit his decision-making but aid the teammates on the floor with him.





“For me, I just think confidence and aggression are what has created the biggest jump for me,” Lawrence said. “Just trusting myself, Hurley trusting me, and being a leader and using everything I’ve learned over the years to help the team.”





Better leadership is also at the top of the list of goals for forward Jalen Graham, who finds it most effective to improve the team through competition and being the ideal role model and participant in practice.





“I’m always trying to start the drills; I’m always trying to lead the big men,” Graham said. “Just doing that more is going to help everybody.”





Lawrence has spent five years playing basketball for the Sun Devils. At this point, he knows the standards Hurley holds for the program and the type of effort required to produce results. Those expectations have translated into an intensified court presence as Lawrence facilitates the team’s development.





“I’ve been here with Hurley for a long time, so I know what a good practice looks like,” Lawrence said. “I try to be an extension of him on the court.”





The players have even noticed a difference in Hurley’s demeanor this fall. Lawrence said he feels like his coach is “locked-in” and invested in drawing out the team’s maximum potential. Hurley still holds the group accountable for their mistakes, but the team’s performance is also regulated heavily by the players as well.





The method is one that Graham prefers, as fewer restrictions on the court allow for increased improvisation.





“He lets us play with freedom, and as a team, as players, we have to come in and have that structure as well,” Graham said. “This year, with the players we have on our team, that’s the way they want to play. [Hurley] lets us do freedom stuff, but if we’re messing up, the players get on each other, and that’s the way it’s supposed to be.”





The new playstyle should allow players like freshman center Enoch Boakye to flourish in his first year. Boakye, a five-star recruit from Ontario, CA, brings height and length to the position. His 6-10, 240-pound frame is ready for Pac-12 competition. Combined those measurables with a 7-4 wingspan, Boakye figures to be disruptive under the basket. Although his preseason is currently delayed by a “minor lower leg issue,” Hurley expects Boayke to be cleared in full next week and have a whole month to get situated.





“Enoch is a force to be reckoned with,” Graham said. “He’s really athletic for how big he is, really skilled. I feel like once he comes back, we are going to need him, and he’s going to play really well too.”





With a unified roster and a chip on virtually every player’s shoulder, the Sun Devils are anxious to show its new identity against Portland on Nov. 9.





“It’s exciting, even the fans coming back in the arena,” Bagley said. “I’m so excited to play in front of Sun Devil nation, and hopefully everything goes according to plan, and there’s no hiccups in the process.”





