2024 Uniformity – Week 3: Familiar Away Uniform as ASU Visit Texas State

2024 Uniformity – Week 3: Familiar Away Uniform as ASU Visit Texas State

In their first game of the year, ASU will be wearing a gold helmet/white jersey/gold pant uniform combination

 • Cole Streeper
Four-star tight end Aaron Ia set with Arizona State pledge

Four-star tight end Aaron Ia set with Arizona State pledge

Orange (Calif.) Lutheran excited for his future in Tempe

 • Adam Gorney
Texas State Preview

Texas State Preview

Texas State Preview

 • Joe Healey
Skattebo humbled by various accolades, focused on ASU's first road test

Skattebo humbled by various accolades, focused on ASU's first road test

Skattebo humbled by various accolades, focused on ASU's first road test

 • Jake Sloan
Tuesday’s Practice Report

Tuesday's Practice Report

Our takeaways from today's session

 • DevilsDigest.com Staff

Published Sep 14, 2024
ASU at Texas State postgame thoughts
Hod Rabino  •  ASUDevils
