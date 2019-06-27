Luckily for Arizona State first impressions did not dictate their chances in landing the highest rated defensive recruit of their 2019 recruiting class. Rivals250 and incoming freshman defensive end Stephon Wright talks to us about his journey to officially becoming a Sun Devil and the challenges that await him as a newcomer to the team.



“My first football memory was when I was six years old. That’s when I first wanted to play, and the funny thing is I ended up quitting because I was getting hit so hard and stuff like that. But I had come back to it around, I’ll say around the fifth grade. When I started off, I was trying to go for quarterback. I started to love the game in fifth grade because all of my friends at school were playing it then. I think I just tried to go out and play when I was too young, but after that, I just fell in love with just playing ever since.

“Even before my first game at Pop Warner I switched from quarterback to defensive and I’ve been playing ever since. I was bigger and kind of chunkier than the other kids. I was just playing just to play, at that time, and then I didn’t start taking it seriously until I got to high school. “When I got to high school I could tell how the game just was faster, and that’s when I started being more knowledgeable about the weight room and getting stronger and faster, because I was going up against stronger and faster guys and that was part of the transition. “In the start of tenth grade, I knew I was good enough to get a college scholarship. That was my goal. When I joined Twitter I would see guys getting offers and I said ‘oh, if they can do it I can do it,’ so I just started trying from there on to play well enough to get a scholarship. I had more focus. I would practice harder, trying to get a lot of good reps in practice, and when the game came I was able to play better.





“Getting recruited by Arizona State for the first time is a funny story. (former offensive coordinator) Coach Napier offered me March of my sophomore year and then I didn’t talk with ASU at all, all the way up until the new staff got there. When they first talked to me I didn’t know anything about Arizona State honestly, and I was saying ‘oh, another offer I guess.’ When the new staff came Antonio Pierce was the first coach to contact me. To be honest, I had no interest in Arizona State at all when he first talked to me. He told me that he was going to come by my school, so he came to my school to see me practice. He told me that this offer still stands, and then we just kicked it off from there. I ended up taking a visit to their spring game last year’s and that was just really how the process really got started.

“I didn’t know AP personally before he recruited me, but I knew of him. I heard everybody’s saying coach AP is a cool, down-to-earth guy, and he’s just a good person all-around and that’s what I’ve seen- that’s all I’ve seen from him, and I never seen different. “I like the way he carries himself and he talks to you. He always talks the real, and he doesn’t beat around the bush. You know he will always keep it ‘100’ with you, and that’s everything somebody would want. “First time I visited ASU, what stood out the most were just the people. Even when I took my first visit out there, I still cannot say I was all interested in the school. It was more like, ‘oh ok, this is something to keep in the back of my mind.’ But the people, especially the coaching staff stood out to me, and I liked the atmosphere there too. I didn’t know any of the players from before besides Aashari (Crosswell). But I ended up getting to know all of the guys, like Shannon (Forman), who I really got to know when I was on my official, and I’m pretty close with Darien (Butler). “Besides the school, I just liked the school in general, and when I took my official visit I saw myself going to school there. I like the plan and the vision that they have for the program and it’s going in the right direction. I like what (defensive coordinator) coach Gonzales has planned, and I just think it was just an overall just a great fit.

