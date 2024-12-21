Army RB transfer Kanye Udoh discusses ASU pledge

Army RB transfer Kanye Udoh, who visited Tempe yesterday, did commit during that trip and publicly announced his pledge today. In 2024, the 6-0 216-pounder rushed for 1,117 yards, averaging 85.9 yards per game and scoring ten touchdowns in 13 games for the 11-2 Black Knights. In 2023, Udo played in ten games, starting in five, rushing for 524 yards, second-best on the team, averaging 5.3 yards, and scoring one touchdown. At the conclusion of that season, the running back was named the ECAC Division I FBS Rookie of the Year.

In their quest to replace star running back and outgoing senior Cam Skattebo, the Sun Devils have seemingly landed one of the best players at this position from the transfer portal.

“Coach Arroyo, Coach Dillingham, and Coach Aguano played a big role in my decision,” Udoh said. “I liked their overall interest in me. They had a plan for me, the community, the people, and the culture of the team. Those were things that were different than other places I visited. The community really impressed me. Tempe itself is such a beautiful area. I loved seeing the support for the football team. It makes me want to come and live here.





“The coaches said that they liked my balance, running the football off the edge, my good vision, burst through the hole, and breakaway speed. Knowing that (senior running back) Cam Skattebo was leaving played a big part in my decision, knowing that there's an opportunity here to fill that space. Seeing what he (Skattebo) did here is having the proof in the pudding. They have a plan for their running back and they want to use their running back in that way.”





Udoh, who has two years of eligibility, is expected to arrive in Tempe in January. When he does set foot on campus next, the Sun Devils may still be in the midst of a playoff run.





“I wish I could be there on the field (in the Peach Bowl) with them,” Udoh commented. “I'm just wishing them the best.”