Longest tenured beat writer for Arizona State football and basketball, and a Website Publisher since 2001.
Linebacker may have been a somewhat under-the-radar position of great need for Arizona State in this 2024 class. The addition of Arkansas linebacker transfer Jordan Crook is one significant step in handling this role.
Crook played 25 games in his two seasons with the Razorbacks and did start two contests over that time period. He entered the portal with 40 career total tackles, 1.5 tackles for-a-loss, a forced fumble, and a sack.
The connection with the Sun Devils was a strong one since the linebacker prepped at Duncanville (Tex.) High School, whose head coach, whose head coach Reginald Samples is the father of ASU WR's coach Rashaad Samples.
Arizona State lost one of its starters, Tre Brown, due to exhaustion of eligibility and had only four scholarship players returning from the 2023 roster. Crook stands a good chance to start alongside returning starter and sophomore Tate Romney. Senior Caleb McCullough, junior Krew Jackson, and redshirt freshman K'Vion Thunderbird round out the depth chart, and Martell Huges is an incoming freshman. The Sun Devil staff will look to add two linebackers out of the portal for an adequate depth chart for this role.
Crook will arrive to Tempe with two years of eligibility plus a redshirt year.
Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today and get your daily fix of Sun Devil news!