Arizona State to face Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship Game

The move from the basement to the penthouse usually should not happen this fast, but here we are. Back in July, the Sun Devils were picked last among the league’s 16 teams in the Big 12’s Media Preseason Poll. On Saturday night, after a 49-7 win in the Territorial Cup and other results around the conference, ASU finishes the regular season as the Big 12’s No. 1 seed and will face No. 2 Iowa State in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. Arizona time/11 a.m. CT.













Both teams are tied with a 10-2 overall record and a 7-2 Big 12 mark. This is obviously ASU's first appearance in the conference title game, as it is taking place in their inaugural season as a Big 12 member. The 2024 season has marked the biggest turnaround in program history, as second-year head coach Kenny Dillingham has improved the team’s record by seven wins following a 3-9 2023 campaign.













The Cyclones will return to the Big 12 championship game for the first time since 2020, which was also their first appearance in that contest. The 2024 season has marked the first time Iowa State has won 10 regular season games for the first time in its 133-year history of the program.













A win by the Sun Devils on Saturday will assure them a spot in the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoffs. As Big 12 champions, it remains to be seen whether they will host a first-round game in Tempe on Dec. 20 or Dec. 21 or earn a first-round bye and be in the quarterfinals of the playoffs, which will be held locally at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, on Dec. 31.