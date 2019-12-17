Arizona State struggling to hit 3-pointers, thriving at defending them
Bobby Hurley doesn’t want to think about it, or rather talk about it. Yes, his team has not been good from beyond the arc this season. No, he does not think it’s a major problem.
Eventually, he believes, what the pedigree of his players and what he’s seen in the practice gym over the past few months will translate onto the court. Until then, ASU will have to find other ways to win.
“I’m going to try and pretend it’s not an issue,” Hurley joked. “I just feel like we’re talking about it a lot and we’re still winning a lot of games and other things have carried us.”
On the season, the Sun Devils have shot just over 30 percent on their 213 3-point attempts. Hurley wants to see that number eventually rise eight-to-10 percentage points going forward, which would be a significant jump for this year’s group but also an uptick from where ASU has been each of the last two seasons.
It would feel like a miracle if the Sun Devils finished the season shooting anywhere near 40 percent from behind the arc. In all reality, it probably won’t happen. But, the law of averages suggests that the Devils should, at some point, improve from deep.
There are some oddities that seem bound to straighten out.
Guard Rob Edwards is a career 38 percent 3-point shooter. Take away ASU’s first two games this season, and he’s shooting 27.5 percent from deep.
Forward Kimani Lawrence’s percentage from long-range has dipped more than 18 ticks from last season.
Guard Alonzo Verge has made 2 of his 19 3-point attempts. That’s less than 11 percent (!). Last season at Moberly Area Community College, Verge shot almost 42 percent from deep. Is it a different talent level? Sure. But, bottom-line, Verge can shoot.
As of now, ASU hasn’t found its groove hitting 3-point shots. Perhaps that’ll come. Until then, the Sun Devils have been gung-ho on preventing their opponents from capitalizing on triples.
Through 10 games, ASU has limited its opponents to just a 26.5-percent mark from deep. Should that continue for the entire season, it would be more than 10 percentage points higher than the program record. It would also make the Sun Devils better at defending the 3 than any team last season.
Against Georgia -- and its stellar guard, potential Top-5 pick Anthony Edwards -- the Devils forced the Bulldogs into some egregious 3-point shots. On the night, they connected on just a pair of their 24 attempts. Edwards missed all five of his shots from beyond the arc.
How have they been able to do it?
“I just think we fly around and we’re pretty fast and we have good speed and we close out,” Hurley said. “Also, we try and put teams under pressure a lot. So they’re constantly not sure where we’re coming from and maybe even the open shots feel rushed somehow because of how much pressure we try and apply.”
Whatever the formula, it’s worked -- and it’s led ASU to an 8-2 record and the No. 30 spot in the first NET rankings of the season.
Because of its early season losses to Colorado and Virginia, the Sun Devils haven’t necessarily received the AP voters’ love in recent rankings. Still, ASU has challenged itself in terms of scheduling. It played Colorado in China. It went to Connecticut to play St. John’s and Virginia. It played true road games against Princeton and San Francisco.
Hurley believes their initial NET rankings is a reward for ASU’s willingness to schedule tough competition.
“I just think it validates that we’re doing some good things in terms of how we schedule and what we’re trying to do,” Hurley said. “These rankings will give you credit for going and playing road games, not a lot of teams are willing to play true road games.”
Hurley appreciates rankings that take into account real stats and variables rather than perception. In each of the last two seasons, his Sun Devils have flown out of the gates in the non-con. In 2017, they vaulted up to No. 3. Last season, ASU cracked the Top 20 after knocking off No. 1 Kansas.
This season, ASU has kept under the radar -- and Hurley’s OK with that.
“It’s not the worst thing,” Hurley said. “A lot of (the preseason rankings) are based on your historical body of work, which could mean decades. Then recruiting classes, that you’re just not sure how they’re going to play out.
“If we had attention, that would be fine. If we don’t, we don’t. I don’t really pay attention. We just have to do our job.”