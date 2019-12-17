Bobby Hurley doesn’t want to think about it, or rather talk about it. Yes, his team has not been good from beyond the arc this season. No, he does not think it’s a major problem.





Eventually, he believes, what the pedigree of his players and what he’s seen in the practice gym over the past few months will translate onto the court. Until then, ASU will have to find other ways to win.





“I’m going to try and pretend it’s not an issue,” Hurley joked. “I just feel like we’re talking about it a lot and we’re still winning a lot of games and other things have carried us.”





On the season, the Sun Devils have shot just over 30 percent on their 213 3-point attempts. Hurley wants to see that number eventually rise eight-to-10 percentage points going forward, which would be a significant jump for this year’s group but also an uptick from where ASU has been each of the last two seasons.





It would feel like a miracle if the Sun Devils finished the season shooting anywhere near 40 percent from behind the arc. In all reality, it probably won’t happen. But, the law of averages suggests that the Devils should, at some point, improve from deep.





There are some oddities that seem bound to straighten out.





Guard Rob Edwards is a career 38 percent 3-point shooter. Take away ASU’s first two games this season, and he’s shooting 27.5 percent from deep.





Forward Kimani Lawrence’s percentage from long-range has dipped more than 18 ticks from last season.





Guard Alonzo Verge has made 2 of his 19 3-point attempts. That’s less than 11 percent (!). Last season at Moberly Area Community College, Verge shot almost 42 percent from deep. Is it a different talent level? Sure. But, bottom-line, Verge can shoot.