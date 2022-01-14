Arizona State set to return from COVID pause hosting Colorado, Utah

Once again, Arizona State’s program finds itself in a familiar position. COVID pauses by its opponents and themselves have led to a stretch that includes one game in 26 days. The 74-50 loss at California was the continuation of a frustrating year for the Sun Devils. The ensuing COVID pause, which took a toll on much of the program – including head coach Bobby Hurley – was the continuation of the program’s unlucky streak with the virus.





“A couple of days were a little dicey for me,” explained Hurley of his experience with the virus. The seventh-year Sun Devil head coach tested positive and missed multiple practices for what he said was one of the first times in his tenure at ASU. “I had some breathing issues, and I was very concerned because I had a lung surgery when I played in the NBA and had my car accident. Just a lot of thoughts going through my mind as I thought about that but never to the point where I thought about going to the hospital.





“Each day, I’m feeling better and getting more energy, but it definitely hit me pretty good.”





Hurley expressed the belief that the virus had run its course through enough of the Sun Devils team and support staff that the program would not have to go on pause again while recognizing the unlucky fortunes ASU has experienced since March 2020.





“I feel guilty to think that I’ve had it tough,” Hurley admitted. “Just based on the real world and the people that are having real problems with COVID and have lost loved ones and jobs with what’s happened with COVID. But certainly, this has not been good to me career-wise or what we’ve done here the last two years since the Pac-12 Tournament was stopped. It goes without saying that I don’t think great things have happened in this pandemic, whether it’s injuries that we’ve gone through and then the multiple stoppages.”





For a brief stretch in December, the Sun Devils looked to have regained their footing, winning three consecutive games with clutch late-game play. But since a one-point road victory over Creighton on Dec. 14, the Sun Devils have played twice and lost both games. Five of their six scheduled games in that period were either canceled or postponed to a later date, with the quickest resolution being the move of Thursday’s originally scheduled matchup with Utah to 2 p.m. on Monday at Desert Financial Arena.





As the Sun Devils return to practice and game action, Hurley said the ten days away from his players gave him time to reflect and gear up for the remaining 17 Pac-12 games.





“You’re trying to touch a bunch of things and trying to evaluate and see where everyone is at,” Hurley said. “Just with their conditioning level. You’re trying to address that, and we did some conditioning yesterday, and we’re working on our offense. On a limited timetable, you’re trying to do a number of different things.”





The topic of offensive rhythm was brought up by Hurley as ASU prepares to come back to action and eliminate the rust from an already struggling offensive unit. With just 63.1 points per game, Arizona State ranks 329th in the nation in points per game. The Sun Devils adjusted offensive efficiency ranks 194th and is by far the worst in the Hurley era in Tempe (the Sun Devils’ previous worst was 108th during the 2019-20 season).





“We’ve been a pretty good defensive team most of the year, and we certainly have to guard on Saturday, so we’re making a point to talk about our defense and our defensive concepts,” Hurley told reporters Friday morning. “I think certainly one of the things that I noticed from (the Cal) game was that the times when we shoot early and quick and our teammates don’t expect those shots to be taken, it spreads. And then multiple guys are getting impatient on offense.





“Just trying to trust what we have on offense and the quality of our shots and shot selection has got to improve and get better. Our inability to score is certainly putting a lot of pressure on our defense.”





Sophomore forward Marcus Bagley remains out for this weekend’s games. Hurley said that Bagley, who has participated in just three games this year, averaging 10 points per contest, suffered a setback to his rehab when his doctor tested positive for the omicron variant. When asked if Bagley would need surgery or could miss the remainder of the year, Hurley kept a positive approach.





“Things are still a little bit up in the air as to when Marcus is going to get back on the court with us,” said Hurley. In two seasons, Bagley has played in just 15 of a possible 38 games. “We’re just trying to stay positive with that and support him to do the best we can to get him back as soon as possible.





“There’s a lot of games out there to be played, so there’s no way I’m saying or assuming that Marcus won’t play. He needs to be armed with all the information that he needs and be confident in the next steps. We’re going to support him in that process. As he’s getting these answers that he needs, then he’ll make his decisions. Certainly, there’s a lot of basketball to be played this year, so I am very optimistic that he’ll get the information that he needs and then work as hard as he can to get back.”





Hurley shed insight into a few of the other Sun Devils by noting that junior forward Jalen Graham was questionable for the weekend with a non-COVID illness. He also told reporters that freshman center Enoch Boakye will have his minutes monitored after practicing just once since the Cal game due to protocols.





“Nine points and nine rebounds against Cal. He was great,” Hurley said in an evaluation of Boakye’s play against the Golden Bears. “He missed so much time (in the off-season) that it’s not surprising that his development has been a little slower, but he’s progressing well. Hopefully, he’ll continue to take steps. He’s working extremely hard.”





On Saturday night, the Sun Devils will honor Ike Diogu and lift his No. 5 jersey into the rafters of Desert Financial Arena during ASU’s game with Colorado.





“There couldn’t be a more deserving person or player. He meant so much to the program, and he’s a guy that’s come back, and he gives back,” said Hurley. “He’s around our guys usually prior to COVID; he’d be in the gym playing pick-up and sharing his knowledge with the current players. He’s a guy that loves Arizona State basketball and had such a great career. We’re excited to have the opportunity to honor him, and I think it’ll be a big boost.





“So many people have enjoyed watching him play when he was here, so hopefully, all those people will come out and acknowledge Ike for what he’s done and what he’s meant.”





