News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-26 20:12:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Arizona State lands Ohio ATH DeaMonte Trayanum

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
@JoshHelmholdt
Recruiting Analyst

Arizona State has maintained more of a presence in the Midwest since Herm Edwards took over the program. That effort paid off Wednesday when Akron (Ohio) Hoban athlete DeaMonte Trayanum committed t...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}