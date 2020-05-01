THE SITUATION

The stay-at-home orders have yet to slow down the Longhorns on the recruiting trail. Jaydon Williams, a three-star outside linebacker from Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff High School, committed to Arizona State on Friday. The Sun Devils have been busy in the Lone Star State and make a concerted effort to pluck Williams away from Texas, Kansas and SMU, which were deemed heavier favorites to land the mid-three-star in the weeks leading up to his announcement. The Dallas-area standout selected Arizona State over 20-plus offers that arrived after Williams made a transition from wide receiver to outside linebacker during his junior campaign in 2019. Schools such as SMU, Ole Miss, Kansas, Texas and Mississippi State were finalists for Williams. Oklahoma also extended an offer in his direction on the Monday prior to his announcement. Even more surprising: after the Longhorns issued an offer to Williams early on this spring and he instantly referred to Texas as his "dream school" and announced his intent to commit on May 1 soon after. Williams currently ranks as a 5.6 three-star and the No. 128 overall player in the state for the 2021 class. He is the third member of Arizona State's 2021 class and the first from Texas. All three of the Sun Devils' pledges thus far are ranked as three-star prospects.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"It was a struggle (making the decision), especially with CoVid-19 going on, but I think I made the best choice and I can see myself being a good ballplayer and an even better student." "Coach (Emmett) Jones at Kansas -- I can relate to him because he is from the same place I'm from. (It's) the same with Coach (Rashaad) Samples at SMU. (The whole) Texas staff took me under (their) wings like I’m a part of their family, but Coach (Antonio) Pierce at Arizona State knows what it takes to get to the NFL and he is a player's coach."

RIVALS REACTION