ASUDevils - Arizona State first to offer 2023 local Mesa Mountain View tight end

A day after the Arizona State staff extended offers out to a pair of local defensive linemen, the Sun Devils went out hunting again in their own backyard, this time offering Mesa Mountain View Class of 2023 tight end, Jackson Bowers.

After a great call with @AdamBreneman81 I am blessed to receive my FIRST OFFER From THE ARIZONA STATE UNIVERISITY💛❤️ @CoachFell2013 @MVToro_Football @bangulo @BrandonHuffman @CodyTCameron @JUSTCHILLY @KevinMcCabe987 @CHawk_4 @5starD1 pic.twitter.com/lSmjLJF2jD

Arizona State becomes the first program to offer the talented 6’5 230-pound sophomore, and it’s a moment that Bowers will never forget.





“When they offered me, it was surreal,” said Bowers. “(It) didn’t feel like real life...This one is a big one because I grew up at ASU. I’ve been to multiple games as a kid, and the atmosphere is amazing, so this offer is a great one.”





Bowers had high praise for Arizona State tight end’s coach, Adam Breneman. Bowers said that Coach Breneman complimented his ability to be an outstanding receiving tight end and that the future of the ASU 2023 recruiting class can be helped by being led by Bowers.





“He sounds like a great guy,” stated Bowers. “We first talked (about) how he loves (pass) catching tide ends and how I can fit in this ASU offense. He also told me that I can help lead this 2023 class for ASU.”





Being a Class of 2023 prospect, Bowers knows the journey of his recruiting process is just beginning. However, Bowers did say that there are a couple of factors that will play into his decision down the road. The location of the Arizona State Tempe campus, being a major plus for the Sophomore.





“(The) big factors in a school is what (the program is) going to help me the most after school,” said Bowers. “And the academics (at that school) is very important.”





“Arizona is the best state in the U.S. and being in the valley with the great climate, it just adds on (to that).”