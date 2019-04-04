It’s been a historically successful season for the Sun Devils, but is it sustainable and what can kind of implications will it have for the immediate future? We answer those questions and more we fielded from ASU fans regarding the baseball team.





Realistically, what is your opinion of a successful season judging on where we are at right now? 25-1 is a tie for the best start in program history. Should we expect a regional, super regional, CWS appearance?





-- To preface this, I’m not one of those people who judges a successful season based upon preseason expectations. Optimists only seem to bring that up when things start to go bad. Sure, New England Patriots fans in 2007 would have been ecstatic to hear Brady and Belichick were headed to another Super Bowl -- heck, they may have been able to get a bet in on it. But situations change. I don’t think many Patriots fans look back on that year with glee. At 18-0, they should have won the Super Bowl. That would have been a successful season. My point in all that is to say I’m not basing my answer on the fact that no one expected anything -- well, except, maybe that Ray Anderson was going to fire Tracy Smith -- from ASU baseball to start the year. Now at 25-2, though, there are expectations.





As for where those expectations put ASU in terms of postseason history, Devils Digest writer Joe Healy wrote in the huddle this week, “ASU will reach 40 wins in the regular season simply by going about .500 the rest of the way. Since 1993, ASU has won 40 or more games 11 times. Of those 11, nine resulted in at least a Super Regional appearance. Of those nine, there were six College World Series appearances (including the now forfeited 2007 appearance). The two regional losses in a 40-win season since '93 came in 2000 and 2004.”





With that, my opinion of a successful season is a berth in the Super Regionals. When I first saw this question, I initially thought simply hosting a regional would make most fairly satisfied in Smith’s fifth year, a sign of him righting the ship. But then I started to think about it. I have a feeling the consensus among ASU players, coaches and fans of a regional loss wouldn’t be great. Say that scenario plays out, would anyone really be out at Phoenix Muni in five years, reminiscing about past teams and be content with ASU’s talent in comparison to its finish. Doubtful. Heck, I know there’s a large faithful that is still disappointed the 2008 team with Brett Wallace and Ike Davis missed out on the CWS by one game and probably doesn’t classify that as a successful season.





However, I don’t think ASU will reach the Super Regionals and fulfill its so-called ‘successful season.’ My prediction is that they host a regional but fail to come out of that. More on that below.





Are you surprised the thin roster numbers haven't hurt ASU yet now that it has played nearly 30 games?





-- In a word: Yes. With a roster that includes just 25 players and 13 pitchers (including two-way player Marc Lidd), it doesn’t, on paper, seem like ASU can sustain its torrid start. At some point, one would think, a few bats are going to go through slumps with no one to step in. At some point, ASU should have run out of arms. But it went 25 games without showing nearly any of that perceived weakness. Then Sunday and Tuesday happened.





In Sunday’s five-hour 17-16 win over Arizona, starter RJ Dabovich exited early after shaky control of his off-speed stuff. That forced ASU to use six relievers, including its main quartet of Erik Tolman, Brady Corrigan, Sam Romero and Chaz Montoya. Wanting to rest them, the Sun Devils had a Tuesday ‘bullpen day’ against Long Beach State, hoping its young, inexperienced relievers could throw a few innings each and simply keep the game within reach for ASU’s high-powered offense. Instead, they gave up nine runs in two innings in what became ASU’s second loss of the season. That’s kind of what I expected to happen more. Unlike most teams, one bad start, in some ways, leads to tough scenarios in two games for the Devils.





As I wrote after that LBSU game, if that happens during the first or second game of a regional, I wouldn’t be too confident that ASU could come out on day three and win a game, let alone two, should they need to. Right now, the numbers just don’t work in ASU’s favor. Now, this could change by the end of May, but as of now, there aren’t enough reliable pieces at Smith’s disposal in the bullpen.



