Arizona Preview

Whether it’s a product of Arizona’s change of coaching staff, a lack of supporting skill talent (minus perhaps the best wide receiver in college football) or a good old sophomore slump – or a combination of the three – though he has had a good season, Wildcat quarterback Noah Fifita has not built upon or even lived up to the incredible level of play he showcased last season as a first-year starter for Arizona.









Last season, Fifita completed 72.4 percent of his passes and threw 25 touchdowns with just six interceptions. Through 11 games this season, he’s completed 61.3 percent of his passes with 17 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, totaling 2,832 passing yards on the year.









In 2023, Fifita had five games with at least 300 passing yards, including a monstrous 527-yard, five-touchdown day against ASU. This season, he has only reached the 300-yard mark twice and has four games with under 225 passing yards.









On a national scale, Fifita ranks 19th in total passing yards and 21st in passing yards per game, but he only ranks 84th in the country in passing efficiency (128.68), and only two players in the nation have more than the 12 interceptions Fifita has thrown through 11 games.









Additionally, he has been sacked 26 times this year, which ties for the 18th-highest number of times that any individual quarterback has been taken down this season. However, Fifita does have 411 passing attempts this year, 11th most among all FBS quarterbacks.









Though undersized compared to the traditional quarterback prototype, Fifita is not much of a running threat. He has 15 net yards on the year, one touchdown, and a long run of 24 yards.









After the offseason transfer of Jonah Coleman, one of many former Wildcats to follow former head coach Jedd Fisch to Washington, Arizona gained its starting running back for 2024 through similar means as Quali Conley followed Brent Brennan from San Jose State to Arizona.









Conley leads the team with 140 carries for 719 yards (5.1 avg.) with eight touchdowns, also ranking third on the team with 36 receptions totaling 220 yards with a score. He has two 100-yard games on the year including a 107-yard performance two weeks ago in a win against Houston. Conley does, however, have five games this year with under 50 net rushing yards, including last week’s loss to TCU (42 yards).









Behind Conley, former Ole Miss transfer Kedrick Reescano ranks second on the team with 67 carries for 304 yards (4.5 avg.) with one touchdown.









Arizona has been without a potentially dangerous rusher for virtually the entire season, as Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who rushed for 1,190 yards and 17 touchdowns last season at New Mexico, has only appeared in one game this season due to reported concerns about eligibility issues.









Interestingly, Croskey-Merritt is listed atop this week’s depth chart with an “or” beside his name, along with Conley and Reescano. Croskey-Merritt has only played in the season opener, ironically against his former team, New Mexico. That said, he has been listed in the same capacity on previous depth charts this season and still has only appeared in the season opener.









The clear-cut standout of the entire Arizona roster and a player who logically figures to be making his final college appearance this Saturday is superstar receiver Tetairoa McMillan. He dominated ASU last season with 11 receptions for 266 yards and a touchdown.









Overall, this season, he has caught 78 passes for 1,251 yards with seven touchdowns. On a national scale, he ranks third in the country in total receiving yards and receiving yards per game, ninth in total receptions, 10th in receptions per game (7.1), and tied for 36th nationally in touchdown catches.









Somewhat oddly, McMillan has “only” five 100-yard games this year, but two were monster outings with a 10-catch, 304-yard, four-touchdown opening effort against New Mexico and a 10-catch, 202-yard, one-score day versus West Virginia about a month ago. He had six 100-yard games in 2023 and one as a freshman in 2022, adding up to 12 career 100-yard receiving efforts.









Through 11 games, he has at least five receptions in 10 of 11 games this season and has five with at least eight catches.









This week, McMillan was named a Biletnikoff Award finalist along with Colorado’s Travis Hunter and San Jose State’s Nick Nash.









Behind McMillan, there is a gargantuan, Grand Canyon-sized gap between the Wildcats' next leading pass-catcher. McMillan has 42 receptions and 945 yards more than Arizona’s second-leading performer in both categories.









Chris Hunter has emerged as the top performing complement to McMillan at wide receiver, especially of late. On the season, he has 32 receptions for 306 yards with three scores, with 21 receptions for 214 yards and two touchdowns coming across the past three games.









JUCO transfer Jeremiah Patterson ranks third among receivers on the team with 26 receptions for 196 yards and two touchdowns. He had a season-high six receptions last week versus TCU but only totaled 28 receiving yards on the day.









Former Colorado transfer Montana Lemonious-Craig has 17 receptions for 172 yards and a touchdown this season, but despite having played in each game since, he has not caught a pass since a five-catch outing against BYU on October 12.









The Wildcats use their tight ends more than just a little bit, with Keyan Burnett leading the way with 18 receptions for 217 yards and a touchdown in eight games and Sam Olson posting 13 receptions for 196 yards and two scores in 10 games.









Burnett has missed the past two games, opening the door for Olson, a former San Jose State transfer, to earn recent starts at tight end, but Burnett is listed as the starter on this week’s depth chart.









The Wildcat offensive line is slated to feature Jonah Savaiinaea at left tackle, Wendell Moe, Jr. at left guard, Josh Baker at center, Alexander Doost at right guard, and Joey Capra at right tackle.









Savaiinaea, an Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 pick last year, has started at both left and right tackle this season. Overall, he has started all 36 games he’s played at Arizona across his almost three-year career. However, of significant importance is that earlier this week, it was reported that Savaiinaea’s availability for Saturday’s game is uncertain, which would be a substantial loss for the Wildcats.









Baker, who has been in the program since 2020, has appeared in 50 games for the Wildcats with 42 starts, including all 25 of the 2022-23 seasons and all ten games in which he has played this year.









Moe, a third-year Wildcat, has ten starts this year at left guard, while Doost, who transferred to Arizona after redshirting at Northwestern last year, has started the past eight games at right guard.









The right tackle position has been a bit of a turnstile for the Wildcats, with four different players earning starts at the spot this year. Capra, formerly of Nevada and San Diego State, has started the past two games for Arizona at right tackle and is listed on the depth chart as this week’s starter as well.









Statistically, Arizona ranks 35th in the country in pass offense (259.0), 45th in third-down conversion percentage (.432), and ties for 46th in red zone offense (.875), which are the main defensive categories in which the Wildcats rank among the better half of FBS teams this year.









Arizona also ranks 73rd in the nation in team tackles for loss allowed (5.55 per game), 87th in total offense (367.6), 90th in team sacks allowed (2.36 per game), 103rd in turnovers lost (19), 107th in scoring offense (23.1), and 117th in rush offense (108.6).









Though Fifita’s statistics and overall performance level is a significant decline from last season, his passing combination with McMillan is one of the most dangerous in the nation. That said, the offensive contributions outside this pair have been sparse, to say the least.