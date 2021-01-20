ASUDevils - Antonio Pierce Elevated to Defensive Coordinator

TEMPE, Ariz. – Associate Head Coach/Recruiting Coordinator Antonio Pierce has been named the sole defensive coordinator, Sun Devil Football Head Coach Herm Edwards announced. The Super Bowl-winning linebacker with a decade of playing experience in the NFL served as the co-defensive coordinator along with Marvin Lewis last season. With Lewis taking a role as the Special Assistant to the Head Coach, Antonio Pierce assumes full responsibility for the defensive unit.

Pierce adds the title of defensive coordinator and will retain the position of Associate Head Coach and Recruiting Coordinator. With Pierce's additional commitments and requirements in his new role, Sun Devil Football has started a national search for a linebackers' coach. Pierce had served as the linebackers' coach since being hired back in December of 2017, quickly building one of the deepest and most talented units in the entire country.

A former Pro Bowl linebacker in the NFL, Antonio Pierce has played a pivotal role in the improvement on defense in the last three seasons while helping the Sun Devils reach new heights in the recruiting world. The direction of the defense and the ability to attract some of the top talent in the country under Pierce excites Herm Edwards. "I've said it before and it is worth saying again that Antonio Pierce has proven his worth as a person, as a football coach and as a leader of young men while on our staff at ASU," Coach Edwards remarked. "His pedigree and wealth of experience fits perfectly within our Pro Model and with how we do things in our program. I'm so proud of him and I think he is set up to be a Sun Devil for a long while."