Andy Vaughn hired as an Associate AD for Recruiting

Fresh from landing three straight Top-25 recruiting classes at Miami (Fla.) Andy Vaughn, who had a highly successful four-year stint with the Hurricanes, has been hired by Arizona State as the school's Associate Athletics Director for Football Player Personnel and Recruiting, reporting to Deputy Athletics Director and Football General Manager Jean Boyd.





"Andy Vaughn stood out in our vetting process while having 20 years of experience in talent identification, evaluation, and recruiting experience in college football," said Boyd in a statement. "Andy is known for his highly detailed and organized methods, and he has impeccable references. He's a team player, a hard worker, and will elevate our overall recruiting strategy and system."





Vaugh joined Miami in 2019, and over the past two NFL Drafts, eight Hurricanes were drafted. Vaughn's duties also included securing the services of several players from the transfer portal, as the Hurricanes are reported to have five such impact transfers in the 2022 class.





"My family and I are excited to head back to the state of Arizona to be part of one of the Pac-12's top-tier universities and athletic programs," Vaughn said in a statement. "I appreciate Coach Edwards, Ray Anderson, and Jean Boyd for the opportunity to join the Arizona State Football program."





Prior to his Miami tenure, Vaughn served one year as Arizona's senior director of recruiting and high school relations. Before that job, Vaughn spent three years at Nebraska as director of recruiting, and the previous three seasons (2012-2014), he was University of Nevada's Director of Player Personnel. Other stops in his career include Middle Tennessee State, where he was the Coordinator of Player Personnel, and an Assistant for Football Operations in his native South Carolina at Clemson, where he also was a Recruiting Assistant in 2003. During both of his tenures at Clemson, Vaughn helped the Tigers land nationally ranked top-25 recruiting classes.





Vaughn is replacing Ryne Rezac, who was ASU's On-Campus Recruiting Coordinator and resigned his post following the 2021 season.





Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils' Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!