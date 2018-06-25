Local Tolleson wide receiver Andre Johnson was naturally very familiar with ASU through the recruiting process and decided today there was no reason to delay the inevitable.

“I love the coaches there and they showed me that they know how to coach,” Johnson said. “They are good people and the school is very beautiful and I like the facilities. When I visited the school everything just came together for me. “Coach Fisher never held anything back with me. He was very honest on what I need to improve as a player, and how they will use me in the offense at ASU. He said he likes me as an outside receiver. ” As a junior for Tolleson High School, Johnson collected 1,020 all-purpose yards, 642 of them receiving averaging 71.3 yards per game. Johnson scored none total touchdowns during that campaign.

“The coaches like how quick I am on my feet for my size,” Johnson commented. “They like how well I control my body. They also like the fact that I have good work ethic, I don’t talk much on the field and just do what I have to do. When I’m out there I’m just focused on getting the job done and not really thinking about anything else. I haven’t played receiver for that long so I need to get my football I.Q. up a little more. “This year I want to break receiving records in yards and touchdowns, and just perform to the best my ability and I think that’s a pretty high level.”

