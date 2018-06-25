Andre Johnson commits to hometown school
Local Tolleson wide receiver Andre Johnson was naturally very familiar with ASU through the recruiting process and decided today there was no reason to delay the inevitable.
😤COMMITTED😤 #HometownHero pic.twitter.com/cseCk1acMp— Andre Johnson (@__andre10) June 25, 2018
“I love the coaches there and they showed me that they know how to coach,” Johnson said. “They are good people and the school is very beautiful and I like the facilities. When I visited the school everything just came together for me.
“Coach Fisher never held anything back with me. He was very honest on what I need to improve as a player, and how they will use me in the offense at ASU. He said he likes me as an outside receiver. ”
As a junior for Tolleson High School, Johnson collected 1,020 all-purpose yards, 642 of them receiving averaging 71.3 yards per game. Johnson scored none total touchdowns during that campaign.
“The coaches like how quick I am on my feet for my size,” Johnson commented. “They like how well I control my body. They also like the fact that I have good work ethic, I don’t talk much on the field and just do what I have to do. When I’m out there I’m just focused on getting the job done and not really thinking about anything else. I haven’t played receiver for that long so I need to get my football I.Q. up a little more.
“This year I want to break receiving records in yards and touchdowns, and just perform to the best my ability and I think that’s a pretty high level.”
January 13th on @DevilsDigest pic.twitter.com/zFdgroDx53— Ralph the Pixar Dumpling Boy (@ralphamsden) June 26, 2018
Johnson admitted that proximity to home was a major aspect of today’s decision, and he feels that the support of family and friends can truly help him.
“Just knowing they can all come out and see me perform is great,” Johnson stated, “and just being around the corner from home during holidays is a very good situation. I’m going to a school that has great facilities, a new weight room…they are rebuilding the stadium…everything there is new or getting remodeled. Everything is there for the players.”
Johnson hasn’t taken an official visit to the Sun Devils yet but plans to do so in the fall ahead of his December signing. The wide receiver is the eighth known pledge in ASU’s 2019 class and Johnson is the fourth in-state prospect to commit to the school in this group.