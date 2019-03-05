Much has been said and written about the depth and quality of the local prospects in the 2020 recruiting class. ArizonaVarsity.com recruiting analyst Cody Cameron examines the viable prospects (in no particular order) on the Sun Devils’ recruiting radar.

Rice’s large frame and big play-making ability have made him one of the top receiving prospects in the entire state from the class of 2020. Rice is a matchup disaster for DBs especially down in the red zone. One of his former high school QBs Tyler Shough plays for the University of Oregon, and another one of Rice’s close friends and teammates Javin Wright, signed with the University of Nebraska back in December. Both schools are after Rice hard. If ASU can keep a talent like Brenden Ri e in-state, that would not only be a huge addition to the class, but it would help improve in-state recruiting big time.

Trying to stop @BrendenRice on a 1 on 1 in the open field is not good odds for any DB. Rice wins the battle and the @Husky_Football7 cut the lead to 56-21 in the 4th Q @AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/uIhcNcUCum — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 20, 2018

@tylershough2 escapes pressure and hits @BrendenRice on the run for a TD. @TarHeelFootball commit finished the game with 4 TDs passes. pic.twitter.com/hEPlZhg66i — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) September 9, 2017

Sellers is the perfect LB/Box safety hybrid that is used to defend PAC-12 Spread teams. Sellers developed tremendous pass rushing techniques playing in a 3-point stance for most of his Sophomore season and he’s a great form tackler. Most of the PAC-12 is after Sellers and the University of Texas offered a week ago. Damian was present at ASU’s Junior Day and Spring game last week.

Jeffers is a pancake machine! The Saguaro Junior showed a lot of improvement in his strength and footwork this season and it led to a dominating year. Jeffers plays until the whistle and finishes most of his blocks stuffing his defender into the ground. Jaylan was present at ASU’s Junior Day and Spring game last week.

Kassen was offered in the Spring of his Freshman year at Saguaro. Kassen possesses a quick first step and has fast powerful hands that leave defenders staggering. He has a good low center of gravity and is mobile enough to pull play-side and kick out force players extremely well. Washington State is the only other PAC-12 team to offer Kassen.

Nelson’s tall, long, athletic, and physical; exactly what you want your offensive tackle to be. Nelson continues to develop into one of the state’s top offensive tackle. Nelson has some pretty big offers from USC, Oklahoma, Michigan, and Auburn, but he did attend ASU’s Junior Day a couple of weeks ago. Having his Head Coach Steve Campbell be a Sun Devil alum doesn’t hurt either.

Cade Bennett is a nasty, tough, physical beast on the football field. One of my favorite lineman in the entire state, Cade’s Junior highlight film is 13 minutes of him destroying defensive players. He’s smart, he’s disciplined, and he moves extremely well for a 290 pounder. Bennett has offers from U of A, Purdue, and Iowa State and If I’m ASU I am all-hands-on-deck at Notre Dame Prep during the open period because Cade Bennett will bring that “bully” mentality that your offensive line needs.

Boyd’s recruiting took off after a really strong showing at The Opening Regional combine in LA where he posted a 4.5 40 time and a 36.5 inch vert. Boyd has solid coverage skills to match with that lightning speed. Give him another year to polish his craft, and Boyd has the chance to become one of the top DBs in the area. Boyd’s also the son of ASU’s Executive Sr. Associate AD Jean Boyd Sr.

There’s not much that Gunner Maldonado can’t do on the football field. The two-way Chandler Wolves standout is a threat to score any time he touches the rock. He’s also an extraordinary talent in the secondary. ASU was the first PAC-12 school to offer him.

@jacob_conover17 throws the quick slant off the play-action pass to @gjett03, who jukes the shoes out of a defender for a 25 yard TD. Chandler leads 7-0 in the 1st Q. pic.twitter.com/MwmoJ8eLX3 — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) September 8, 2018

Non-offered prospects

In my opinion, Malik Reed is one of the most talented defensive players in the state. He’s a relentless pass rusher, high motor, really athletic football player. He’s a player that will change the outcome of a game because of his ability to get to the Quarterback. Reed has offers from Wisconsin and picked up a Washington State offer last week. His recruitment will blow-up soon. Having former Chandler Head Coach Shaun Aguano on staff might help persuade an offer Malik’s way.

@malik_tbc will not be denied. The @FTBL_Boosters DE fights through the double team and comes up with his 2nd sack of the game. Chandler leads 21-0 in the 2nd Q. @AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/V3oU3ZNBcy — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) September 9, 2018

@malik_tbc crashes down and crushes the Perry RB pic.twitter.com/xf6uQa5qxa — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) December 1, 2018

There’s four local Class of 2020 Quarterbacks who have verbally committed to Power 5 schools not named ASU. Chubba Purdy statistically had a better year than all of them. Purdy accumulated over 4500 all-purpose yards and 48 TDs in his first year of starting at QB for Perry High School. Not a single PAC-12 offer was given to his older brother Brock, who just won BIG 12 Freshman of the Year Honors at Iowa State. The University of Colorado offered Chubba two weeks ago and ASU Coach Shaun Aguano has seen Chubba, who was present at ASU’s Junior Day and Spring game last week, play up close twice while he coached at Chandler. Will ASU let another Purdy slip out-of-state without even offering?

Here’s one for the Highlight Reel. @perrypumas QB @chubbapurdy1234 unleashes a 3rd down bomb to WR @dickie_colby who catches it perfectly in stride for a Pumas’ TD. Perry 35-7 3:37 in the 2nd Q @AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/V3mJh7WE0k — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 20, 2018

@perrypumas QB @chubbapurdy1234 takes the QB draw up the middle, bounces outside, and dives for the pylon for another Pumas’ TD. Fantastic block down field from a Puma WR. Perry leads 14-7 @AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/9YQF4HM0T4 — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 20, 2018