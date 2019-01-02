You probably thought, even if for a second, that this was going to go like last year, didn’t you?

It’s okay, I did too, even if just for a brief moment. There were signs.

The non-conference season for Arizona State men’s basketball has come to a close, and at one point, it felt like the Sun Devils were making another surprise jump into the national conversation. And we all know it felt like Déjà vu when ASU beat two good teams in a Las Vegas tournament.

But this year’s non-conference was less of a smooth ride and more of a roller coaster. There was plenty of good and plenty of bad, and what’s left is a bevy of question marks entering the new year.

On one hand, the Sun Devils’ résumé, right now, looks good, when compared to the rest of the country; we’ll talk about how and why in a little bit. Aside from Princeton, their losses are respectable, and their wins are pretty darn good. They’ve navigated through one of the country’s more difficult non-conference slates and have plenty to show for it.

On another hand, ASU has already played the most difficult parts of its schedule. Its conference slate is riddled with potential bad-loss landmines, and there aren’t many key-win opportunities to make up for it.

Let’s dig in.

THE CURRENT STATUS

Right now, ASU is 9-3 entering conference play. That’s pretty solid. As far as the committee’s metrics are concerned…

NET: No. 45

KenPom: No. 50

Sagarin: No. 49

BPI: No. 53

KPI: No. 18

NET SOS: No. 39

Now, let’s break it down by quadrants. These will continue to shift as the season goes on, but here’s how things look as of today.

Quadrant 1 (Home vs. NET 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Road vs. 1-75) WINS: vs. No. 15 Kansas, No. 18 Mississippi State (N), No. 35 Utah State (N) LOSSES: vs. No. 11 Nevada (N), @ No. 44 Vanderbilt

RECORD: 3-2

Quadrant 2 (Home vs. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Road vs. 76-135) WINS: @ No. 79 Georgia RECORD: 1-0

Quadrant 3 (Home vs. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Road vs. 136-240) None

Quadrant 4 (Home vs. 161+, Neutral vs. 201+, Road vs. 241+) WINS: vs. No. 173 Texas Southern, vs. No. 197 Omaha, vs. No. 217 Long Beach State, vs. No. 218 Cal State Fullerton, vs. No. 334 McNeese State LOSSES: vs. No. 199 Princeton

RECORD: 5-1

None of this is particularly bad. If anything, it’s just really hard to figure out who the Sun Devils are. There aren’t many teams in the country that have wins as good and losses as bad as what we’re seeing on this résumé.

Between the quality wins, the ugly loss, and the middling metrics, my latest bracket projection had ASU as a No. 6 seed, but, seeing as it was published prior to the Princeton loss, the Sun Devils are more of a No. 8 seed now, heading into the weekend. The Bracket Matrix, as of New Year’s Eve, had ASU as the last No. 7 seed, good for 28th overall.

All of that can — and likely will — change. Let’s talk about how.

WHAT LIES AHEAD

Here’s the thing — and you know this, by now — the Pac-12, en masse, is awful. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise, it’s really bad, statistically speaking. Some stats…

--The Pac-12’s top-ranked team, in the NET, is actually ASU at No. 45, The Sun Devils rank behind nine Big Ten teams, seven ACC teams, eight SEC teams, six Big 12 teams, four Big East teams and another 11 teams from leagues that most would describe as “mid- or low-major.”

--Four Power 5 programs currently rank outside the NET Top 150. Of those four, half of them — Washington State and California — come from the Pac-12. Utah and USC also aren’t all that far from that cut-off.

--”Quadrant 1” consists of home games against the NET Top 30, neutral-site games against the Top 50 and road games against the Top 75. The Pac-12 doesn’t have a single team that qualifies as a Q1 opponent at home and has just four that qualify as Q1 road opponents. Of those four — three, excluding ASU — the Sun Devils happen to play two on the road.

I could go on. I’ll spare you.

It’s not like these metrics are out to get the Pac-12, either. No one is sitting in NCAA headquarters weighting NET numbers against Pac-12 teams within the unified formula. Some of these teams are just that bad.

Let’s look first at the raw results. USC lost to Santa Clara (NET No. 231) by 10, TCU by 35 and have gathered all of their wins against Quadrant 4. Washington State’s losses are ugly; the Cougars have lost to Montana State, New Mexico State, Seattle, and Santa Clara and also haven’t beaten anyone outside Q4.

As for Cal, the Golden Bears have six losses and have been obliterated by not-incredible competition. Cal lost by 22 to Fresno State, 17 to Temple, 19 to San Francisco, 17 to Yale, and 13 to Saint Mary’s before tacking on a loss to Seattle of its own. Cal’s also 286nd out of 353 Division I teams in KenPom adjusted defense. There you have it.

The list goes on, and there’s really no team that’s immune, not even the class of the league. ASU lost to Princeton at home. Oregon lost to Texas Southern at home. Arizona lost to Baylor and Alabama, two middling Power 5 programs. Washington’s losses aren’t bad, but there’s already four of them.

Here’s a full rundown of the league’s forgettable months of November and December: