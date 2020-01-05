Several talented 2021 local prospects have been pursued by ASU for quite a while now. Most of these players currently have double-digit Power 5 offers, and you can expect an all-out recruiting war for their services. We analyzed the skills of each player and got their thoughts on their relationship throughout the recruiting process with the Sun Devils. We also offer up some names of local recruits to be on the lookout for a possible ASU scholarship offer in the future.



One of the best offensive tackles in the Western region for the 2021 class is Bram Walden. He has the size, the strength, and the nastiness that offensive-line coaches love to see. Walden has developed a great balanced base in pass protection, and he’s shown off his athletic ability of getting to the second level to finish off linebackers downfield numerous times.



Absolutely love the play on his film at the :40 second mark. We have a back-side pull from the left guard here on a sweep to the right side. Walden helps the center by jabbing the defensive tackle through the chest plate with his right arm and then proceeds to pop the edge rusher finishing the defender by rolling him into the dirt. Both defensive linemen end up on their backs on this play. This shows off Walden’s strength and intelligence to help the center who’s reach blocking an uncovered area, preventing a big play from happening in the backfield.

Walden’s current view on ASU: “I really love the exposure and the experience (that) they have on their staff and how they welcome and build great relationships with in-state prospects,” said Walden.

Walden on whether the “Hometown Hero” aspect will play a factor into his final decision: “Yes of course, every high school athlete would love to be a Hometown Hero, and they have done a tremendous job recruiting me…ASU is definitely a school I’m looking at,” said Walden.

When you head to an ASU game, chances of you running into SagU are pretty high. Class of ‘22 @_javenjacobs (ASU offer) Class of ‘20 @dannyrivera_13 (ASU PWO) Class of ‘21 @King10Burke (ASU offer) Class of ‘21 @bramwalden42 (ASU offer) Class of ‘20 @chillwill_8 (ASU Commit) pic.twitter.com/oy4wpH5Ezx — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 11, 2019

Quintin Somerville made a living in opposing backfields this year. The Saguaro defensive end finished his junior campaign recording 75 total tackles, 29 tackles for loss, and 9 sacks. His 29 TFLs tied for third in the entire state. Somerville possesses good size and has fast, active hands.



Taking a look at his film, I like what I see from the play at the:29 mark. Somerville is quick off the snap, rips under the left tackle staying balanced and getting inside, he trucks the quarterback for a sack. Also, a big fan of the play at the 1:40 mark. Although Somerville doesn’t get all the way set here, he shows off his quickness and active hands. Somerville stones the offensive lineman at the line with his right arm extended, keeping the left one free. He does a great job of keeping his eyes up, he reads the quarterback tucking the ball away and looking to run. He shreds off the blocker with violent hands and makes the play in the backfield. This is a player who is extremely well-coached at Saguaro, he’s going to be an absolute beast next season.

Somerville on what impresses him the most about ASU: “The tight-knit family they have, all the coaches care about the players and vice versa which is one of the little things you need at the next level,” said Somerville.

Somerville on having his older brother Jordan being on staff as an ASU GA, plus having ASU being the “Backyard” school, if those factors would help influence his decision on picking a school: “Those are some of the biggest things I think about when choosing because if you were born in the Phoenix area you were raised a Sun Devil and dreamed of being a hometown hero. My brother also can give me insight on where I would fit in the system and some of the little things recruits think about when choosing the school!”

SagU representing at the ASU game last Saturday night. From left to right

Class of ‘21 OL @bramwalden42 (ASU has offered) Class of ‘21 DL @quintinn_2 (ASU has offered) Class of ‘20 LB ASU Commit @chillwill_8 Class of ‘21 6’3 220 TE @Xander_Werner @DevilsDigest @AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/g4i5NhC46Z — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) September 25, 2019

Brandon Buckner missed Chandler’s first four games due to an ankle injury a week before their first game. Once he was finally able to suit up and play, Brandon Buckner wreaked havoc in opposing backfields, giving nightmares to every QB the Chandler defensive-end faced. Buckner finished the season with 53 total tackles, 24 tackles for loss, and 16 sacks. Buckner also picked off a pass and returned it in for a touchdown in the Wolves’ 42-35 State Championship win over Saguaro.



Taking a look at his film, the thing that jumps out to me the most is how fundamentally sound he is. His first step is lightning fast causing him to consistently get past offensive tackles and split double teams. He’s a high motor player who possesses great lateral quickness. Watch the play Buckner makes at the:47 mark. He doesn’t bite for the fake toss, he stays home and does a great job of squaring up his shoulder to the quarterback rolling out. He’s balanced and takes off like a rocket, pummeling the quarterback for a sack. That’s textbook right there.

Buckner on what he likes most about the ASU program: “What I like most about the ASU program is the coaching staff and the home feeling. I’m originally from North Carolina and I moved out here 5 years ago, and ever since I got out here, (ASU) grows on you. I also like the coaching staff because they do a great job preparing you on and off the field. I have a close relationship with Coach (Jamar) Cain and Coach (Shaun) Aguano. Also, I like the number of freshmen that they play throughout the year. All the coaches keep it real and if you come in ready to work, and prove to them that you’re ready, they are going to put you out there because Coach Herm (Edwards) wants to win. I really like the way the program is heading.”

PSA‼️Chandler Wolves Class of ‘21 DL @brandonbuckner_ gets to suit up this week! Buckner was in high spirits at the #ASU game this past Sat. He told me he can’t wait to get on the field on Friday night. One of the top ‘21 Def. prospects in the state @DevilsDigest pic.twitter.com/nW8bmDwUXz — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) September 25, 2019

Ty Thompson is a legit gun-slinger. The 6’4 Gilbert Mesquite signal-caller led the Wildcats to their first-ever 4A title this year, and he did it by posting video-game-like numbers. Thompson finished his junior campaign by throwing 4,074 yards and 45 touchdowns. Thompson also rushed for 562 yards and 6 touchdowns.

From the first couple of plays from Thompson’s film, the thing that jumps out right away is the accuracy with his deep ball. Thompson hits his wide receivers 40-50 yards downfield with perfect touch, dropping all of his deep passes in the bread-basket of his wide receivers. On the play at the 4:53 mark, Thompson shows off his elusiveness in the pocket, keeping the play alive and throwing a dart to his wide-out. This is truly a quarterback who can make all the throws.

Thompson’s view on the ASU coaching staff: “I really like the coaching staff starting with coach (Herm) Edwards all the way down to coach (Mike) Bercovici and coach (Trey) Anderson. I also like that they’re not afraid to play the best players no matter how young.”

Thompson on where ASU ranks on his list of schools: “They are definitely up there. Making it to a bowl game and winning is obviously impressive and I’m excited to see where they go next year with the offensive staff.”

In Millner’s first year as Higley’s starting quarterback, the junior racked up over 2,700 total yards and 28 touchdowns on the season. Millner is an accurate passer who throws tremendously well on the run.



Taking a look at the film, the play at the 0:28 second mark shows off Millner’s arm strength. Millner shows off his elusiveness in the pocket by avoiding pressure up the middle, he rolls right and throws an absolute dart on the run to his wide receiver in the back of the end zone.

Millner on what he likes most about the Sun Devil program: “I’ve got to spend some quality time at ASU and I really like the coaching staff and the culture that coach Herm (Edwards) is building. The atmosphere at the games is also one of the things I really enjoy about (ASU). I also like what the program has to offer with all the NFL experience they have.”

Is ASU high on Millner’s list? “Yes, they definitely are. Not only because of all the things I already mentioned, but I also think I could develop as a player and would be a good fit for the program,” said Millner.

Fresh off a 56-12 play-off victory, where he threw for 152 yards and 3 TDs, @HIGLEYFOOTBALL Class of ‘21 QB @kmillner5 spent time once again at #ASU for an unofficial visit. The Junior QB holds multiple P5 offers, including one from the Sun Devils #ForksUp @DevilsDigest @AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/FjDxO5MWfL — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 11, 2019

Krew Jackson is a 6’5 200-pound safety, and as the saying goes can’t teach that height. Jackson finished his Junior campaign recording 72 total tackles and picking off a pair of passes. The thing that jumps out to me the most after watching his film is that Jackson does not shy away from contact at all. He fills the alley well from his safety position and he drives his hips and runs his feet through most of his tackles. His size makes him a versatile athlete who can play multiple positions moving forward here in the future. Jackson’s potential is ceiling high.



Jackson on his relationship with the ASU staff: “I really like the energy they have going over there. When you talk with the coaches, you can tell they know they’re building something great, and they want you to be a part of it! I feel like they have everything you need to be successful as long as you put in the effort. I like that!”

Denzel Burke is a gas-burner. The Saguaro junior missed the first five games of the season due to transfer rules (previoulsy played at Brophy Prep), but that didn’t stop Burke’s big play-making abilities from being put on full display this season. His ability to blow the top off of secondaries with an explosive first step, quickly getting to top speed makes him a threat to score anytime he touches the rock.



Heading over to the film, the first minute is just Burke torching two of the top teams in the state of Arizona. Watch the play at the 54-second mark, Burke gasses past the Chandler Wolves cornerback on a double-move here. Burke does a tremendous job selling the out-route by breaking down and turning his head to the quarterback then plants his left foot down and explodes up the sideline beating the defensive back. Burke can also play defensive back, making him a very versatile athlete.

Burke on what he likes most about ASU: “Freshmen playing all over the field.”

Burke on his relationship with the coaching staff: “They always keep it real with me, and they have one of the best (Head Coaches) in college football.”

Burke on where ASU ranks on his list: “They’re Top 5.”

Senior QB @TylerBeverett unleashes a bomb and connects with @King10Burke on a back-side post for a huge gain. @saguarofootball driving late here in the first half pic.twitter.com/dJR328clxh — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 24, 2019

*** Here are three 2021 in-state prospects who currently do not have Arizona State offers, who I think can be prospects that ASU looks at.

Brock Dieu is a physical, tough, and athletic offensive lineman who plays until the whistle on every single play. Where he might lack the ideal “Power 5 size” in some college coach’s eyes, Dieu makes up for it with his tremendous strength and great footwork.

Turn on Brock’s film and you’ll see four minutes of him serving up pancakes like it’s an IHOP on Saturday mornings. Watch the play Dieu makes at the 0:34 second mark, Dieu goes up against 4-star defensive end and Colorado commit Jason Harris. He has a great balance, gets under Harris’ pads, and finishes him into the dirt. This is a player who will come into your locker room and make your football team better. Dieu holds an early offer from Oregon.

.@CasteelFootball Class of ‘21 lineman @dieubrock on the field for an unofficial visit during the #ASU game. Dieu is a tremendous talent down in the trenches. Holds an offer from Oregon @CoachNewcombe @AZHSFB @coach_till pic.twitter.com/2cnqQGNSXS — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 11, 2019

Hunter Barth is a big, physical, versatile athlete who’s recruiting picked up a lot of steam this year. The Queen Creek two-way standout landed offers from USC, Iowa State, Arizona, and Cal during his Junior campaign. Going over the film, Barth reacts quickly to plays, coming up from his safety position to make tackles near the line of scrimmage. He reads quarterbacks well and his footwork is solid. Barth’s older brother was an Arizona State kicker back in the day as well, “ASU would definitely be an exciting option since my brother played there,” said Barth. “I’ve also been a fan since I was a little kid.” Barth on what he likes about the ASU coaching staff: “ASU has a great coaching staff and I really like what Coach Herm Edwards has done since he’s been there. I’m really impressed with the upward trend that’s been going on at ASU.”

As of right now, the ASU quarterback depth chart is thin. I think there’s definitely a chance that ASU pursues two signal-callers in the next year’s recruiting cycle. Another in-state prospect that I think is a realistic possibility to blow-up this off-season is Chandler High School’s Mikey Keene. In Keene’s first year as the starting quarterback for the Chandler Wolves, the junior lead the Wolves to an undefeated 13-0 season. Keene finished the year throwing for 2,835 yards and 23 touchdowns. Keene consistently shredded secondaries on Friday nights, completing over 72 percent of his passes this fall.



Flip on the film and watch Keene make highlight reel throws by keeping plays alive with his feet. Keene does a great job of surveying all of his options and throws darts to his wide receivers with tremendous accuracy. His mobility and vision make him a special player.

From Chandler Head Coach Rick Garretson “Mikey has the unique ability to create on the run while keeping his vision downfield. This allows him to make out of the box throws that completely demoralize a defense. His accuracy and field leadership are second to none, and he’s the only CHS QB to lead his team to an undefeated championship season. We are lucky to have him in complete control of our offense.”

Chandler Junior QB @MikeyKeene1 steps up into the pocket and throws a dart to WR I. Collison for a 20-yard TD. Chandler trails Hamilton 21–14 late in the 2nd Q @AZHSFB @FTBL_Boosters pic.twitter.com/ExZ1KHwWQY — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 2, 2019