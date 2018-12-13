We spoke at length with Daniels’ mother, Regina Jackson, for a behind the scenes look at the recruitment of her son, and why the Sun Devils stood out above the rest of his suitors.

Up until today, the San Bernardino (Calif.) Cajon High School four-star signal caller was the highest rated quarterback yet to commit. What was his thought process considering his recruitment and why did he initiate contact with ASU less than two months ago?

“Normally other quarterbacks got offered before the spring (following their junior year),” Jackson said. “But all of Jayden’s offers started coming in only in the spring. So, it was really hard for us to evaluate all the schools and get a feel of where we wanted to go. We did as many spring visits as we could get in between his school and my work schedule.

“Jayden told me that he wanted to enjoy his process. As we came down close to the season starting, we started to talk about ‘what if injuries happen?’ because we didn’t want him to be in a position where he won’t be able to take advantage of his scholarship offer. Jayden told me ‘don’t worry mom, I’m focused on football and I’m not worried about it.’ And he did just that and never looked back. He focused on what was important to him.”

There are various selling points every program can offer any given recruit. But often times the relationships forged between the coaching staff and the player and his family can surpass any other factor in the recruiting process. This facet worked very well in ASU’s favor.

“We knew AP (ASU linebackers’ coach Antonio Pierce) and his dad through mutual contacts,” Jackson commented. “I also know AP from when he coached Long Beach Poly, so dealing with him felt comfortable. Talking to him didn’t feel like recruitment, just him being honest and really talking about their quarterback situation. When you talk to other coaches it’s more about recruiting hype and selling, and not so much a relationship type recruitment.”

Jackson noted that Antonio Pierce was present at the Cowboys’ game versus Carter on October 25th (ASU was on the road versus USC that weekend) and that the initial phone conversation took place just a few days later.

“Our mutual friends who know the Arizona State coaches heard through the grapevine that Arizona State is interested in Jayden and they asked if Arizona State reached out, and I said no. I’m the type of person that isn’t going to wait around and will just call and see what’s going on. Since I know AP, I reached out to him and told him that I heard Arizona State was interested in Jayden and that’s how it all started.”

“So, when we reached out to them, they let us know about their quarterback situation, how Jayden was the only (highest rated) uncommitted 2019 quarterback. So, I understand why Arizona State was doing what they were doing. I talked to Jayden and asked him whether this was an opportunity he wanted to explore? Because I didn’t want to take a trip (to ASU) just to take a trip. So, he decided he wanted to look at this a little more and went on our trip on November 10th. It’s been full throttle since then (laughs).”

Much has been said and written on how the hiring of head coach Herm Edwards gave birth to the New Leadership Model at Arizona State. It is a vision formulated by Athletic Director Ray Anderson, to bring elements from the professional level ranks’ structural organization and apply them to a college program.

It’s no coincidence that the NFL atmosphere has been apparent with the ASU program for the last 12 months, and was undoubtedly a component that had a significant appeal, especially during their official visit to Jackson and a gifted quarterback with lofty aspirations of playing at the next level.

“You have a lot of ex-NFL players in different avenues of that department,” Jackson explained, “like (Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director) Jean Boyd, and obviously guys on the staff that used to play in the NFL. My son being an African-American football player and having a lot more challenges than our peers, it was very insightful to see how many people of my staff have done it and can really relate to my son.”

Their official visit was also the first opportunity Jackson and Daniels had to meet in-person with Herm Edwards, and needless to say that a strong first impression set by the Sun Devils’ head coach only enhanced the trust and comfort level of the quarterback and his family with the program.

“He’s a good person,” Jackson commented on Edwards. “On the official visit when he met us for the first time, he said that he’s a man of his word. There aren’t too many people who can make that statement, but you can just feel that with Herm when he made that statement it touched your heart.

“When he came into my home it was the same feeling. He was like he was part of our family, he interacted with all of us. Jayden’s grandpa was there who followed Herm Edwards from the days he (Edwards) was playing and they hit off like they were best buds from way back. He’s a really good gentleman and I believe he is what he says he is. I can feel how genuine and kind-hearted he is. That speaks volumes.”

Daniels was named a starter ever since his freshman year, and in his last two seasons alone as the Cowboys’ signal caller he posted an eye-popping 14,482 yards of total offense (6,431 yards in his junior year and 6,051 yards as a senior). He’s one player that can certainly back up the grand accolades bestowed on him in the last year, but his personality is anything but one that would command or seek extra attention.

“He’s very humble and doesn’t let his success get to his head,” Jackson remarked. “He always gives credit where credit is due. Even though he’s in the limelight, he doesn’t feel like he has to be. If you hear his interviews, he always gives praise to his receivers, offensive linemen and coaching staff. He knows that without them he can’t be where he’s at.

“His teachers at high school always have great things to say about him as a student and a good human being. So, his humbleness helps him being a really good, low-maintenance kid. Away from the field, he likes to keep low, hang out with his friends and play video games.”

Jackson is naturally happy to get the recruiting process behind her and her son and feels that their due diligence has really paid off.

“So, people ask us why he waited so long to make your decision?” Jackson stated. “Well, he feels now comfortable and respects the decision he’ll be making versus him being pressured. Some players who committed back in spring are now decommiting. You won’t get with Jayden – he’s 100 percent committed. That’s how he wanted it. He didn’t want the hype and the limelight of committing. He’s a very committed kid that wanted to go through the process and take as much time as he needed.”

Daniels’ mother listed the top three reasons why her son chose Arizona State.

“The level of realness with the staff. Who Herm Edwards is and where he speaks from. Jayden has a mission and that’s to play in the NFL and going to ASU is going to help get the best out of him and get him to the next level. He trusts the coaching staff and feels comfortable there.

“It’s not too far from home, so we are close if something ever happened. I told Jayden that you will experience some adversity in the next two years, and your teammates and coaches are the people that will surround you and will help you with that adversity. He’s going to a place where he would feel comfortable to share his concerns.”

“I would say that there are really good people and down to earth. I feel that they really care about you more as a person than just a player. Out of the coaches that have recruited Jayden I would say that there were the most open. If we ever had any questions, we feel that we could reach out to them anytime.”

And what about entering a crowded quarterback room that already has two other committed signal callers from the 2019 class in Ethan Long and Joey Yellen?

“This is the best opportunity for him,” Jackson said, “because he’s competing against guys on his same level (true freshmen) and not against veterans who have been in the program for a while. You just go there, compete against them and game on!”

