ASUDevils - An early Look at ASU’s 2021-22 Roster

The last time Arizona State took the court was on Mar. 11 -- in a 91-73 loss to Oregon in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 Tournament.

The loss capped off a particularly frustrating season for head coach Bobby Hurley, whose team dealt with COVID-related issues, injuries, personal setbacks, and perhaps most significantly, chemistry issues on the floor.

The Sun Devils, who opened the season ranked in the AP Top-25 for the first time since 2008 fell woefully short of those preseason expectations.

ASU finished the 2020-21 season with an 11-14 record overall and a ninth-place finish in the Pac-12 standings, which prompted Hurley to make a vow to himself.

“My goal is to never go through a season like this again,” he told reporters on a Zoom call this past week.

Since the season concluded, Hurley has been hard at work reshaping his roster in his quest to achieve that feat.

His living room has become a makeshift war room, with a large whiteboard listing all departures, additions, and potential transfer targets. Therefore, even when Hurley is not at his office, the construction of ASU’s 2021-22 roster is constantly on his mind.

In a matter of weeks, virtually any remnants of last year’s squad have now departed, as ASU’s head basketball coach replaced it with an entirely new cast of characters.

For those of you keeping score at home, let’s give a quick recap:

- ASU lost three players to graduation and/or the NBA in Remy Martin, Alonzo Verge, and Josh Christopher.

- Five more players – Taeshon Cherry, Jaelen House, Holland Woods, Chris Osten, and Pavlo Dziuba – transferred out of the program.

- And another player, Marcus Bagley, is somewhere in the middle.

On Saturday, he put his name in the transfer portal, stating that he wants to “ensure all options are covered.” Bagley has also declared weeks ago for the NBA Draft after playing just one season of college basketball. He has until July 19th – the NBA Draft withdrawal deadline – to make his final decision. His return to Tempe tough is doubtful and is all but a shoo-in to continue his collegiate career (should he choose that route) elsewhere.

So, that’s nine (yes, nine!) departures from last year’s squad.

In its place, Hurley has added five transfers (four of which were signed this past month) and five recruits from the 2021 class.

Hurley, who is heading into his seventh season as ASU’s head coach, seemed genuinely optimistic about the revamped roster, but hinted more changes could be on the horizon.

“The whiteboard is not going anywhere,” he explained. “I’m going to keep staring at it. There are still a few things in flux with the roster, and I’m not certainly saying it’s completely done, but it’s close to being completed.

“There are one or two things that potentially could happen with it in the future, but I feel really good about where it’s at today.”

With that being said, Let’s take a look at ASU’s 2021-22 roster as it currently stands:

(Note: Kimani Lawrence does NOT apply toward the 13-man scholarship count since he’s exercising his extra year of eligibility, which was granted by the NCAA to all student-athletes due to the pandemic.)



Forward Jalen Graham’s emergence was one of the few positive storylines last season (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Returning Players (3)

Jalen Graham, F/C, 6-9, Jr. Always known for his instinctive shot-blocking ability, the bouncy 6-foot-9 forward expanded his offensive game last season and developed into one of the better all-around post players in the Pac-12. Graham’s emergence was one of the few positive storylines in an otherwise disappointing season for the Sun Devils. Graham was unexpectedly thrust into a starting role after Romello White’s departure from the program but still had a productive sophomore campaign. After an early-season slump and a case of mono (which sidelined him for a few weeks), Graham was one of ASU’s most consistent players down the stretch. Over the last 14 games, he averaged 9.4 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting almost 56 percent from the field. Graham is expected to be an integral part of ASU’s lineup next season and assume more of a leadership role as well.

Kimani Lawrence's 21 points and 20 rebounds Feb. 25 vs. Washington is the first 20/20 outing by a Sun Devil since Nov. 19, 1997 (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Kimani Lawrence, F, 6-8, R-Sr. Lawrence recently announced he would return to Tempe for a fifth season, becoming the first Sun Devil player to take advantage of the NCAA’s ruling offering student-athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic. Lawrence, who has been the consummate “glue guy” throughout his ASU career, played his best basketball as a collegiate during the last month of the season. The versatile combo forward averaged 13.1 points and 7.8 rebounds in the final nine games, including a 21-point, 20-rebound performance against Washington. It marked the first 20-20 game by a Sun Devil player since Mike Batiste accomplished the feat in 1997. Hurley will lean heavily on the fifth-year senior, who will be the most veteran player on next year’s squad.

Caleb Christopher, G, 6-1, Jr. As one of only three returning scholarship players from last season’s team, Christopher has largely been a role player throughout his Sun Devil career, and that will continue next season. With so much depth in the backcourt, it may be difficult for him to crack the rotation. However, the junior-to-be has found other ways to assist the program. He’s widely regarded as a great locker room presence and has used his platform as a student-athlete for social activism.

In just 12 games AJ Bramah averaged a team-leading 21 points and 10.3 rebounds (Robert Morris Photo)

Incoming Transfers (5)

AJ Bramah, F, 6-7, R-Sr. Bramah was the first transfer to commit to ASU this offseason – Jay Heath, Marreon Jackson, and DJ Horne would eventually follow suit. Bramah began his collegiate career in the JUCO ranks, playing two seasons for Sheridan College (Wyo.) before transferring to Robert Morris, where he was a two-year standout for the Colonials. The versatile combo forward averaged 13.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game during the 2019-20 season en route to earning all-conference honors. Last season, Bramah was even more productive, averaging 21 points and 10.3 rebounds (in 12 games played). Similar to Lawrence, Bramah is taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic. The fifth-year senior is expected to add versatility, energy, and rebounding to ASU’s frontcourt next year – which will be his lone season in Tempe. He is currently ranked no. 73 in ESPN’s transfer rankings.

Last season heath was Boston College's leading scorer at 14.5 ppg (Associated Press)

Jay Heath, G, 6-3, Jr. Heath went largely unnoticed the past two seasons playing for a struggling Boston College program. However, the 6-foot-3 guard was one of the top available scorers in the transfer portal before ASU secured his commitment in late March. He led BC in scoring (and finished 12th in the ACC) with 14.5 points per game this past season while shooting 35 percent from beyond the arc. Ranked no. 67 in ESPN’s transfer rankings, Heath is expected to play a major role for the Sun Devils next season. He is capable of putting up big numbers and had five games of 20-plus points this past season -- including a 28-point outburst against Florida State. Although Heath can play both guard positions, he’s probably better suited to play off the ball and should pair nicely in the backcourt with fellow transfer Marreon Jackson.

Last year Horne averaged 15.1 points shooting an impressive 42.4 percent from three-point range (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

DJ Horne, G, 6-1, Jr. Horne is ASU’s most recent addition from the transfer portal. After two productive seasons at Illinois State, the 6-foot-1 combo guard is leveling up and bringing his talents to the Pac-12 Conference. Lightly recruited out of high school, Horne instantly found success with the Redbirds. In 2019-20, he averaged 8.7 points and 3.1 rebounds and was named to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Freshman team. Last season, he averaged 15.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists en route to earning All-MVC honors. Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Horne’s game is his efficiency. Over the course of his career, he has shot almost 45 percent from the field (very good for a guard), 41 percent from 3-point range, and 81 percent from the free-throw line. Horne should factor prominently into ASU’s rotation next season and will likely be one of the first players off the bench.

Marreon Jackson was last season's Mid-American Conference (MAC) Player of the Year (AP Photo)

Marreon Jackson, PG, 6-1, R-Sr. Hurley may have struck gold with the addition of Jackson, who is the most accomplished of ASU’s newcomers. The Toledo transfer was the Mid-American Conference (MAC) Player of the Year this past season after averaging 18.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per the game. After a successful four-year stint in Toledo, which included being named to the All-MAC team twice, Jackson elected to exercise his extra year of eligibility this upcoming season. He will be given the task of replacing Remy Martin, who exits the Sun Devil program as one of its most celebrated players. Jackson, however, should be up to the challenge. Ranked no. 10 in ESPN’s transfer rankings, the crafty point guard is expected to set the tone for ASU on both ends of the floor next season.

Ohio State transfer Luther Muhammad sat out last season in Tempe due to a shoulder injury (USATSI)

Luther Muhammad, SG, 6-3, R-Jr. Lost in the flurry of moves this offseason is Muhammad, who actually joined ASU last spring. The Ohio State transfer sat out this past season with a shoulder injury but is completely healthy now and expected to make a major impact next season. The 6-foot-3 shooting guard was a two-year starter for the Buckeyes before deciding to leave the program last April. Muhammad is a capable scorer, but his greatest value comes at the other end of the floor, where he was one of the top defensive guards in the Big Ten during his time in Columbus. Hurley has hinted that rebounding and defense will be priorities for ASU next season -- and the former top-75 recruit could play an integral part in changing the identity of the Sun Devils in 2021-22.

6-10 Canadian center Enoch Boakye is ASU's highest rated ASU 2021 recruit (https://texastech.rivals.com)

Incoming Recruits (5)

Enoch Boakye, C, 6-10, Fr. The four-star prospect from Canada is the most highly-touted big man to commit to ASU in the recruiting-service era and is expected to make an immediate impact next season. Rivals does not rank foreign prospects, but national recruiting analyst Rob Cassidy recently told me the skilled post player would be classified as a top-50 recruit. Originally a member of the 2022 class, Boakye committed to the Sun Devils in late March and decided to reclassify to the 2021 class. At 6-foot-10 and 255 pounds, Boakye adds much-needed size to the Sun Devil frontcourt. At this point in his career, he is further along on the defensive end of the floor and should instantly provide rebounding and rim protection -- two areas of concern for ASU last season. Despite Boakye’s oozing talent and athleticism, the characteristics that impress Hurley the most are his humility and work ethic, which should earn him a prominent role in ASU’s rotation.

Will Felton is the no. 29 power forward in the 2021 class (Rivals.com)

Will Felton, F/C, 6-9, Fr. Felton, who signed last November, may not be overly athletic or explosive, but he is very skilled and has a good feel for the game. The three-star prospect, who is currently ranked by Rivals as the no. 29 power forward in the 2021 class, is a solid two-way player who does most of his damage from the low block. Known for his motor and rugged style of play, the 6-foot-9 post player has a game similar to former ASU standout Romello White. However, with a logjam expected in the frontcourt next season, playing time may be difficult to come by for the North Carolina native. At a minimum, however, Felton should provide quality depth on ASU’s bench.

Jamiya Neal may be the sleeper of the 2021 class

Jamiya Neal, G/F, 6-6, Fr. The three-star prospect, who is currently ranked by Rivals as the no. 43 small forward in the 2021 class, officially signed with ASU this past week after verbally committing to the school last fall. A 6-foot-6 wing with freakish athleticism, Neal is an exciting two-way player who thrives in transition and has a reputation of being one of the best dunkers in high school. He grew up in Ohio but moved to the valley last summer to attend his final year of high school at the prestigious Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix. With so much talent and depth in ASU’s backcourt, there won’t be much pressure for Neal to contribute right away, but he has the physical tools and defense instincts to be a surprise factor next season.

Guard Justin Rochelin comes in with a deft outside shooter reputation

Justin Rochelin, SG, 6-5, Fr. The three-star prospect, who signed with ASU last fall, could be the sleeper of the Sun Devils’ incoming freshmen class. A sturdy 6-foot-5 wing with a college-ready body and all-around game, Rochelin is a standout player at Northridge (Calif.) Heritage Christian, where he is currently in the midst of his senior season. He has a reputation of being a solid outside shooter and rebounds well for his position. Although he does not excel in any one particular area, there are also no glaring holes in his game either. It may be difficult for Rochelin to crack the rotation as a true freshman, but he looks like a valuable building block for the future.

Demari Williams has a good strength and athleticism combination