An Early Look at Arizona State Basketball's 2021-22 Roster

It has been an eventful offseason for Bobby Hurley, to say the least.

Hurley, who is heading into his seventh season as ASU’s head coach has been hard at work revamping his roster (and coaching staff, for that matter) over the last few months.

Wholesale changes were needed after a particularly frustrating season, which was marred by COVID-19, injuries, personal setbacks, and perhaps most significantly, a lack of team chemistry.

The Sun Devils, who opened the year ranked in the Top-25 for the first time since 2008 fell woefully short of the preseason expectations.

ASU finished the 2020-21 campaign with an 11-14 record overall and a ninth-place finish in the Pac-12 standings, which triggered a mass exodus from the Sun Devil program.

In total, nine (yes, nine!) players departed from last year’s squad.

Josh Christopher decided to leave for the NBA after playing only one season of college basketball.

Eight other players transferred out of the program after the season concluded: Remy Martin (transferred to Kansas), Alonzo Verge (Nebraska), Jaelen House (New Mexico), Taeshon Cherry (GCU), Holland Woods (GCU), Chris Osten (Northern Illinois), Pavlo Dziuba (Maryland), and Caleb Christopher (Tennessee Tech).

In its place, Hurley has added four transfers and a six-man recruiting class, which is currently ranked in the top-25 by Rivals.

The biggest addition, or re-addition to be more exact, occurred on Wednesday when sophomore forward Marcus Bagley announced he was withdrawing from the NBA Draft and returning to ASU next season.

The news was a bit of a surprise, albeit a pleasant one.

In late April, Bagley simultaneously announced he would test the NBA Draft waters and enter the transfer portal as well. It was widely believed that if he indeed returned to college next season, it would likely be at another school.

Instead, Bagley opted to “run it back” for one more season, and in the process, gives Hurley a potential all-conference player to build around.

With Bagley back in the fold, ASU’s roster currently sits at 13 players.

Technically, the Sun Devils could add one more player to the roster since Kimani Lawrence does not count toward the 13-man scholarship total, but it seems unlikely at this juncture. (Note: Lawrence is exercising his extra year of eligibility, which was granted by the NCAA due to the pandemic.)

With that being said, let’s take a deeper look at ASU’s 2021-22 roster as it currently stands:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SdW4gaXQgYmFjayDwn5SxIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9D aVFXdUtmODViIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2lRV3VLZjg1YjwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBNYXJjdXMgQmFnbGV5IChAYmFnbGV5bWFyY3VzMjMpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYmFnbGV5bWFyY3VzMjMvc3RhdHVz LzE0MTI5MjUwNjk0MjUzNjQ5OTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVs eSA4LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Returning Players (3)

Marcus Bagley, F, 6-8, So. The surprise return of Bagley instantly bolsters ASU’s frontcourt, which could be the deepest and most talented group Hurley has had during his tenure in Tempe. Bagley, who was widely considered a mid-to-late second-round pick if he had stayed in the NBA Draft, is hoping to improve his stock with a strong sophomore campaign. Last season, he showed flashes of his potential, averaging 10.8 points and a team-high 6.2 rebounds per game.

Unfortunately, the 6-foot-8 forward was rarely able to showcase his full repertoire playing alongside ball-dominant guards like Martin, Verge, and Christopher. Bagley was also hampered by injuries last season – and played in only 12 games. His athleticism, rebounding, and three-point shooting (35 percent last season) are undeniable, and if he can expand his all-around game this upcoming season, he’ll likely elevate himself to a first-round status in next June’s draft.

Jalen Graham's emergence was one of the few positive storylines last season

Jalen Graham, F/C, 6-9, Jr. Always known for his instinctive shot-blocking ability, the bouncy 6-foot-9 forward expanded his offensive game last season and developed into one of the better all-around post players in the Pac-12. Graham’s emergence was one of the few positive storylines in an otherwise disappointing season for the Sun Devils. Graham was unexpectedly thrust into a starting role after Romello White’s departure from the program but still had a productive sophomore campaign.

After an early-season slump and a case of mono (which sidelined him for a few weeks), Graham was one of ASU’s most consistent players down the stretch. Over the last 14 games, he averaged 9.4 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting almost 56 percent from the field. Graham is expected to be an integral part of ASU’s lineup next season and assume more of a leadership role as well.

Kimani Lawrence took advantage of his extra year of eligibility to return as ASU's most experienced player

Kimani Lawrence, F, 6-8, Grad Lawrence announced in April that he would return to Tempe for a fifth season, becoming the first Sun Devil player to take advantage of the NCAA’s ruling offering student-athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic. Lawrence, who has been the consummate “glue guy” throughout his ASU career, played his best basketball as a collegiate during the last month of the season.

The versatile combo forward averaged 13.1 points and 7.8 rebounds in the final nine games, including a 21-point, 20-rebound performance against Washington. It marked the first 20-20 game by a Sun Devil player since Mike Batiste accomplished the feat in 1997. Hurley will lean heavily on the fifth-year senior, who will be the most veteran player on next year’s squad.

Jay Heath comes to ASU as a Top-10 scorer in the ACC

Incoming Transfers (4)

Jay Heath, G, 6-3, Jr. Heath went largely unnoticed the past two seasons playing for a struggling Boston College program. However, the 6-foot-3 guard was one of the top available scorers in the transfer portal before ASU secured his commitment in late March. He led BC in scoring (and finished 12th in the ACC) with 14.5 points per game this past season while shooting 35 percent from beyond the arc. Ranked no. 78 in ESPN’s transfer rankings, Heath is expected to play a major role for the Sun Devils next season.

The guard is capable of putting up big numbers, and had five games of 20-plus points this past season -- including a 28-point performance against Florida State. Although Heath can play both guard positions, he’s probably better suited to play off the ball and should pair nicely in the backcourt with fellow transfer Marreon Jackson.

DJ Horne was Illinois State's top scorer in 2020-21

DJ Horne, G, 6-1, Jr. After two productive seasons at Illinois State, the 6-foot-1 combo guard is leveling up and bringing his talents to the Pac-12 Conference. Lightly recruited out of high school, Horne instantly found success with the Redbirds. In 2019-20, he averaged 8.7 points and was named to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Freshman team. Last season, he averaged 15.1 points per game en route to earning All-MVC honors.

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Horne’s game is his efficiency. Over the course of his career, he has shot almost 45 percent from the field (very good for a guard), 41 percent from 3-point range and 81 percent from the free-throw line. Horne should factor prominently into ASU’s rotation next season and will likely be one of the first players off the Sun Devil bench.

Marreon Jackson may be the best transfer on this ASU team, poised to be the leading point guard

Marreon Jackson, PG, 6-1, Grad Hurley may have struck gold with the addition of Jackson, who is the most accomplished of ASU’s newcomers. The Toledo transfer was the Mid-American Conference (MAC) Player of the Year this past season after averaging 18.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game. After a successful four-year stint in Toledo, which included being named to the All-MAC team twice, Jackson elected to exercise his extra year of eligibility this upcoming season.

He will be given the task of replacing Remy Martin, who exits the Sun Devil program as one of its most celebrated players. Jackson, however, should be up to the challenge. Ranked no. 14 in ESPN’s transfer rankings, the crafty point guard is expected to set the tone for ASU on both ends of the floor next season.

Luther Muhammad sat out last year due to injury, but the Ohio State transfer could be a starter this season

Luther Muhammad, SG, 6-3, R-Jr. Lost in the flurry of moves this offseason is the addition of Muhammad, who actually joined ASU last spring. The Ohio State transfer sat out this past season with a shoulder injury but is completely healthy now and expected to make a major impact next season. The 6-foot-3 shooting guard was a two-year starter for the Buckeyes before deciding to leave the program last April.

Muhammad is a capable scorer, but his greatest value comes at the other end of the floor, where he was one of the top defensive guards in the Big Ten during his time in Columbus. Hurley has hinted that rebounding and defense will be priorities for ASU next season -- and the former top-75 recruit could play an integral part in changing the identity of the Sun Devils in 2021-22.

Five-star 6-10 Canadian center Enoch Boakye is ASU's crown jewel of its 2021 recruiting class (Courtesy of Fiba)

Incoming Recruits (6)

Enoch Boakye, C, 6-10, Fr. The talented post player from Canada was recently elevated to five-star status in Rivals’ final rankings for the 2021 class. Boakye is the most highly-touted big man to commit to ASU in the recruiting-service era and is expected to make an immediate impact next season. Originally a member of the 2022 class, Boakye committed to ASU in late March and decided to reclassify to the 2021 class. At 6-foot-10 and 255 pounds, he adds much-needed size to the Sun Devil frontcourt. His offensive game is still developing, and at this point in his career, he is further along on the defensive end of the floor.

As a result, he should provide instant rebounding and rim protection -- two areas of concern for ASU last season. Despite Boakye’s oozing talent and athleticism, the characteristics that impress Hurley the most are his humility and work ethic, which should earn him a prominent role in the Sun Devil rotation.

Will Felton could be the future for the Sun Devils' frontcourt (Rivals.com)

Will Felton, F/C, 6-8, Fr. Felton, who signed last November, may not be overly athletic or explosive, but he is very skilled and has a good feel for the game. The three-star prospect, who is ranked by Rivals as the no. 30 power forward in the 2021 class, is a solid two-way player who does most of his damage from the low block. Known for his motor and rugged style of play, the 6-foot-8 post player has a game similar to former ASU standout Romello White.

However, with a logjam expected in the frontcourt next season, playing time may be difficult to come by for the North Carolina native. At a minimum, Felton should provide quality depth on ASU’s bench.

Alonzo Gaffney looks to prove the critics wrong after a disappointing year at Ohio State

Alonzo Gaffney, F, 6-8, Jr. In late May, ASU added Gaffney, who played this past season at Northwest Florida State (JUCO). In 21 games, he averaged 8.4 points and 5.3 rebounds as a sophomore. A consensus top-75 recruit coming out of high school, Gaffney started his career at Ohio State, where he played sparingly as a freshman. At 6-foot-8, he has a unique combination of size, athleticism, and length.

Capable of playing either forward spot, Gaffney could be an intriguing frontcourt option for ASU next season. Once considered an NBA prospect by some scouts, he has a golden opportunity to jump-start his career in Tempe, where minutes could be readily available next year. Gaffney will be reunited with Luther Muhammad, who was also a member of Ohio State’s 2019-20 squad.

Jamiya Neal may prove to be the steal of ASU's 2021 recruiting class

Jamiya Neal, G/F, 6-6, Fr. The three-star prospect, who is ranked by Rivals as the no. 40 small forward in the 2021 class could be the sleeper of ASU’s incoming freshmen class. A 6-foot-6 wing with freakish athleticism, Neal is an exciting two-way player who thrives in transition and has a reputation of being one of the best dunkers in high school. He grew up in Ohio but moved to the valley last summer to attend his final year of high school at the prestigious Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix. With so much talent and depth in ASU’s backcourt, there won’t be much pressure for Neal to contribute right away, but he has the physical tools and defensive instincts to be a surprise factor next season.

Justin Rochelin has a reputation of being a good outside shooter

Justin Rochelin, G/F, 6-5, Fr. The three-star prospect, who signed with ASU last fall, is another solid addition to the incoming freshmen class. A sturdy 6-foot-5 wing with a college-ready body, Rochelin was a standout player at Northridge (Calif.) Heritage Christian this past season. He has a reputation of being a good outside shooter and rebounds well for his position. Although he does not excel in any one particular area, there are also no glaring holes in his game either. It may be difficult for Rochelin to crack the rotation as a true freshman, but he looks like a nice building block for the future.

Demari Williams; 6-foot-11 wingspan could make him an intriguing option in the rotation