Arizona State’s captains have naturally been the face of the team since the beginning of fall camp. During the preseason, that was a privilege more than a burden. Now five games (and four straight losses) into a tumultuous 2022 campaign, that job has become much more challenging. To their credit, these team leaders have continued to hold their heads high and answer questions routinely, admirably representing the struggling squad. Seniors linebacker Kyle Soelle and offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson haven’t waivered in their belief in the team and genuinely feel much like their teammates and coaches that getting back into the win column is closer than their losing streak may suggest.





“We really feel like we can play with anyone; it’s just about getting over that hump,” Soelle said. “We talked about being resilient and making sure we’re going to work every day until we get that result.”





When No. 21 Washington comes to town on Saturday and will be looking for its first win in Tempe since the 2001 season. On paper, the Huskies perhaps couldn’t have asked for a better opportunity to break that desert drought. As 14-point favorites, they will certainly look to lean on an explosive offensive attack that averages over 41 points to avoid an upset loss and back-to-back defeats. Soelle described what defines this highly effective and diverse Washington group.





“They do a lot of shifts and motions, a lot of stuff to get your eyes dirty, especially at linebacker,” Soelle commented. “They have some downhill runners, some tight ends who are really good at blocking and catching the ball. Really it’s an offense that can do it all. We just have to stay true to our game.”





Soelle is clearly dedicated to long film study of this weekend’s opponent. With another dynamic quarterback on deck for ASU in the form of Michael Penix Jr, Soelle discussed the arsenal of tools the southpaw signal caller can present.





“I think he has an arm like Sanders,” Soelle said, comparing Penix to Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders who he faced in week two. “But really, he’s his own player. Every quarterback we’ve seen is unique. He’s shown he can make plays on his feet, so we still have to stay true to that and execute the calls that are being called.”





***





If you’re having a bad day, have no fear because Ladarius Henderson will undoubtedly brighten it. The Sun Devils could be undefeated or winless, and you wouldn’t know the difference from interacting with the veteran left guard. As the eternal optimist in the room, Henderson was eager to discuss the last time these two teams met, a November tilt in Seattle that Arizona State won in a fourth-quarter comeback 35-30. The offensive lineman said that victory was an example of forcing one’s will on its opponent.





“That was definitely probably my favorite game of all time; it’s up there with the 70-7 game (win over Arizona in 2020),” Henderson said. “They knew we were running it; we knew we were running it, and still being able to do that was an amazing feeling. As a group, we had some great physically dominant plays. That’s why it was my favorite.”





Needless to say that ASU features a plethora of new faces this year, yet Henderson believes his offensive line unit can be even better this year against the same for. Furthermore, he feels that the gradual improvement the team has displayed in recent weeks is a foundation ASU can build on.





“I feel like we have better athleticism from left to right,” Henderson claimed. “Guys like Ben Scott, he’s a really good center. Athletically I feel like we can really move up front. There are some positives we can definitely take from that USC game, even though we fell short of our goal. We saw some things we felt like we could take advantage of, but Washington plays very differently from USC.





“There are different things you can do to attack people who play you differently.”





***





Senior defensive lineman Nesta Jade Silvera went viral on Saturday night, but not for any play he made on the field. Cameras caught Silvera on the sideline at the conclusion of a USC offensive play squirting his water bottle in the face of USC quarterback Caleb Williams after the two briefly exchanged words as Williams began to jog back towards the huddle.