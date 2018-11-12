2019 Reseda, California defensive end Alonzo Gray-Hall took notice of the number of freshmen playing against UCLA during his official visit this last weekend. When he saw that Arizona State put the best-prepared athletes on the field, regardless of graduating class, even on senior day, he knew he'd found the right place to play.

"They're taking so many young players, even true freshmen, putting them on the field, and they're still performing," said Alonzo Hall, about what led to his decision to commit to Arizona State. "Not to take anything away from the players themselves, but as a freshman, you need to have a great coach, and be in a great environment to be able to go out there and perform like that." Hall believes Arizona State, whether it's the school or the coaching staff, provides the platform for the young players to have success. He said he likes the idea of young players getting on the field for more than just the obvious reason that it means he might be able to play early, but also because it means he'll have continued accountability as he becomes a veteran. "They're not going to have you come in, work hard, and be ready to play, just to sit out because there's a guy ahead of you who has been in the system longer," said Hall. "The best players will play, and not just the best players, but the players who stay the best. If I was to fall off one week, I'd lose my spot. There's constant competition week in and week out."

Alonzo Hall at the 2018 Los Angeles Rivals Camp Nick Lucero

Alonzo Hall's relationship with Arizona State started in the spring, just before he participated in a Los Angeles regional Rivals Camp. "They already had some interest before that Rivals Camp, and from there it continued to get better and better until I came out for the spring game, and that's where they decided to offer me. I loved the school then, and I kept it in the back of my mind as one of my top options. When I took the official visit, and I got to know more about the school than I already knew before, it just made my decision that much easier." One of the things that stood out most to Hall was the school's business program. "I want to pursue as much knowledge as I can going to the WP Carey school of business, so that I can use the money that I get from football to hopefully start my own business and become self-sufficient. Football doesn't last forever." Another thing that stood out to Hall was Head Coach Herm Edwards. "When you meet Herm Edwards, it's an awesome experience. You're left shocked. I knew of Herm Edwards, but I didn't know a lot about him. I wasn't a fanboy or anything. Meeting him was a crazy experience. There's just so much knowledge, and so many connections that he has." Hall said that the fact that he's from Philadelphia, where Herm Edwards made his name as a defensive back in the NFL, didn't even come up. He said the majority of their conversation was simply about the opportunities Hall could provide himself with as a student athlete at ASU. "We talked about the position I'll be putting myself in at Arizona State. I'm not promised to have a starting spot. You come in, and you work hard, that's it."

Alonzo Hall on the sidelines of Arizona State's win over UCLA Ralph Amsden