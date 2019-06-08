Alex Harrison reports on an 'amazing visit' to ASU
As the saying goes, you only have one chance to make a first impression, and judging by Alex Harrison’s words the Bountiful, Utah offensive lineman’s initial visit to Tempe during his unofficial visit was undoubtedly a positive one.
Amazing vacation getting to go down to AZ go see my moms old stomping grounds, and to go see ASU! Thanks for a awesome visit! @ASUFootball #ForksUp pic.twitter.com/ZZ0S44JRFj— Alex (Big Al) Harrison (@BigAlHarrison1) June 9, 2019
“I loved meeting the coaching staff and the players I met there,” Harrison said. “The area is amazing, and not as hot as I thought it would be. I want to major in sports medicine and the Mayo Clinic being right there is pretty impressive. I loved the facilities and the area…it was an amazing visit.
“Coach Yantis is recruiting me, and I got to meet with him, coach Christensen and head coach Herm Edwards, who was very excited that I came down there for a visit. I met (current offensive lineman) Jarrett Bell and he really loves it there. He picked Arizona State over Alabama so obviously there is something there at Arizona State that really clicked with him.”
Harrison’s versatility, as well as his approach to the game, has a great appeal to the ASU staff, and in turn, the Sun Devils’ scheme certainly caught the lineman’s attention.
“Coach Christensen liked my physicality,” Harrison remarked, “and also my flexibility and how well I moved for how big I am. He told me that their depth chart after this year is pretty thin because they graduate six seniors. He sees me as either a tackle or a guard. Most schools are recruiting me as a guard, but I have played tackle all of my life. I can play either, but I probably have a little more preference to play tackle.
“Honestly, I would describe myself as I do to everybody, and that’s having a fist fight in a phone booth mentality. I don’t care who lines across of me, I will put you in the dirt on every play and you won’t be able to get up.
“The Arizona State offensive line plays a style that I exactly like to see – nothing special, but does a good job moving the rock and that’s what matters. They do it old fashioned and I’m kind of an old school guy, so that fits me.”
In recent weeks, Harrison visited his two hometown schools in Utah and BYU and plans to visit Oregon in late July and have a possible return visit to USC around that time frame as well. Three Pac-12 schools are currently a guarantee to receive official visits in the fall.
“The (ASU) coaches just loved my film and they can’t wait for me to come back for an official,” Harrison commented. “I’m definitely officially visiting Arizona State after my senior season, sometime in late November. After my season I’m planning to officially visit Oregon and USC too. Those are the three schools I confirmed my official visits to. I’m planning to take all my five official visits before committing in December. My fourth official visit could be to Nebraska and we’ll see which school comes in the summer and gets the fifth visit.
“I’m planning to sign in December, but I haven’t decided yet if I’ll be graduating high school that month too. I’m thinking probably not and just staying in school for my full senior year.
“I’m going to choose the schools where I like the coaches and the players the most. I’m really looking at the coaching staff and the players in the program and seeing how much they enjoy it.”
