As the saying goes, you only have one chance to make a first impression, and judging by Alex Harrison’s words the Bountiful, Utah offensive lineman’s initial visit to Tempe during his unofficial visit was undoubtedly a positive one.

Amazing vacation getting to go down to AZ go see my moms old stomping grounds, and to go see ASU! Thanks for a awesome visit! @ASUFootball #ForksUp pic.twitter.com/ZZ0S44JRFj





“I loved meeting the coaching staff and the players I met there,” Harrison said. “The area is amazing, and not as hot as I thought it would be. I want to major in sports medicine and the Mayo Clinic being right there is pretty impressive. I loved the facilities and the area…it was an amazing visit.

“Coach Yantis is recruiting me, and I got to meet with him, coach Christensen and head coach Herm Edwards, who was very excited that I came down there for a visit. I met (current offensive lineman) Jarrett Bell and he really loves it there. He picked Arizona State over Alabama so obviously there is something there at Arizona State that really clicked with him.”

Harrison’s versatility, as well as his approach to the game, has a great appeal to the ASU staff, and in turn, the Sun Devils’ scheme certainly caught the lineman’s attention.

“Coach Christensen liked my physicality,” Harrison remarked, “and also my flexibility and how well I moved for how big I am. He told me that their depth chart after this year is pretty thin because they graduate six seniors. He sees me as either a tackle or a guard. Most schools are recruiting me as a guard, but I have played tackle all of my life. I can play either, but I probably have a little more preference to play tackle.

“Honestly, I would describe myself as I do to everybody, and that’s having a fist fight in a phone booth mentality. I don’t care who lines across of me, I will put you in the dirt on every play and you won’t be able to get up.