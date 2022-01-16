Alabama Paul Tyson QB transfers to ASU

The 2022 recruiting class for the Sun Devils has been unique in many ways, so it may be par the course in that regard that today ASU landed its second quarterback from the state of Alabama. Following the signing of Hoover High School signal caller Bennett Meredith last month, today Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson announced that he is transferring to Arizona State.

Tyson was a four-star prospect in the 2019 class and prepped at Trussville Hewitt where he finished as the 2nd all-time career completion percentage quarterback in Alabama high school history with 68 percent as he passed for 78 touchdowns and 7,695 yards. He was an Elite 11 finalist period to his senior season.





is actually the second-ever Alabama quarterback to land in Tempe, following Blake Barnett who played just one season for ASU in 2017. Tyson who is Alabama's legendary head coach Bear Bryant’s great grandson did not play in the 2019 and 2020 campaigns for his school. In 2021, he played in 12 games both as a holder and backup quarterback and recorded 10-16 passes for 150 yards.





Tyson, who has three years of eligibility left is reportedly enrolled at Arizona State for the spring semester and is expected to be part of spring practice. He will battle returning quarterbacks rent Bourguet/Finn Collins/Daylin McLemore, as well as Meredith to backup three-year starter Jayden Daniels. The addition of Tyson adds valuable experience to a mainly underclassmen quarterback room and serves as an insurance policy should ASU not land a quality 2023 signal caller.

