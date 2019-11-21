



Twenty-four years ago, ASU’s Director of Player Personnel Al Luginbill was in Amsterdam coaching the Admirals of NFL Europe.





In his first season coaching professional football, Luginbill’s Admirals went 9-1 before losing to the Frankfurt Galaxy in the 1995 World Bowl. His team -- and, really, NFL Europe as a whole -- was full of guys eager to prove themselves, eager to show NFL teams they could still play.





And some did. Future NFL Hall of Fame kicker Adam Vinatieri played for Luginbill in the Netherlands before the Patriots signed him in 1996. Many others received contracts or at least training camp invitations.





Mario Cristobal was not one of those players. Amsterdam was the last stop of his football playing career, Luginbill his last coach.





“(He) never ever did not give you great effort -- ever,” Luginbill said. “He loved the game so much, it was hard for him to give it up.”





In 1996, he played his last season before embarking on the same profession as Luginbill. He became a grad assistant at Miami, his alma mater, before serving as an assistant with Rutgers and the Hurricanes for three years each.





Finally, seven years after the turn of the century, Cristobal became Florida International’s second-ever head coach, inheriting a team that went winless the year prior. He started building, the program’s upward trajectory evident.





In the first season, he won one game. Then five. Then three. Then he took the Panthers to their first and second bowl games in program history. In 2012, though, with a banged up team, FIU won three games and Cristobal was fired.





Luginbill, then out of coaching and working in the private sector of football player evaluation watched from afar in disbelief.





“He has a losing season and they fire him. I mean, (that’s) totally nuts. Just crazy,” Luginbill said. “I respect the fact you never once heard him complain. It may have eaten him up inside but he went on and did his business.”





Watching the way he worked in Amsterdam, Luginbill said Cristobal “had coach written all over him.” He was “wired right for football,” was always focused, so concerned with excelling at his job.