Although there will be several different aspects of Arizona State’s new offense under first-year offensive coordinator Zak Hill, one of the notable changes will be the multi-faceted rushing attack.

Last season, it seemed like the only time another running back would come in for Eno Benjamin was when the coaches wanted to give him a breather or make sure they weren’t running him into the ground, so to speak. Now, running backs coach Shaun Aguano knows he has too many guys with a high ceiling in his position group to only use one as a workhorse, as they did with Benjamin in 2019. After all, this has been the approach Hill’s offenses of the past have used and found success with.

“We look to use multiple backs this year and not count on one of them,” Aguano said. “So who’s going to be in that mix? It all depends on who’s getting the most production in practice, and not turning over the football and not making mental mistakes.”

Aguano even admitted that the team could use multiple running backs on the same plays, especially now that they have a set fullback in sophomore Case Hatch. “When coach gets to it, I think that you’ll see two-backfield sets,” Aguano said, “and maybe even a 22-set.” For those unfamiliar, a 22-set means two guys are in the offensive backfield, and two tight ends and one wide receiver are also on the field. But the installation of formations and expansion of the playbook is certainly something that kicks into gear around the summertime, much closer to the start of the season, while fundamentals are a main priority of Spring ball. For the running backs, the biggest one is taking care of the ball, as Aguano alluded to already. It’s no secret that this was a pressing issue last season. After fumbling only once in the first seven games (lost fumble in the opener versus Kent State), Benjamin fumbled five times in the final five contests of the regular season, losing three of them. “From last year, I thought there were a couple of games that turned the other way because we had turnovers,” Aguano said. “If we can limit those, we’re going to be fantastic.” Carter then followed suit when he started in Benjamin’s place for the Sun Bowl, fumbling twice and turning it over both times. He also had drops on a few screen passes that came his way sparingly throughout last season.

Fumbles Lost in 2019 with National Rank



1. OSU, 2

3. Colorado, 3

6. Cal, 4

12. Oregon, 5

Stanford, 5

26. Arizona, 6

Washington, 6

72. Utah, 9

WSU, 9

91. ASU, 10

UCLA, 10

102. USC, 11 — SportsPac12 (@SportsPac12) February 14, 2020

But for what it’s worth, Aguano relays that Carter has bounced back the right way from a bad final game that concluded an overall underwhelming season for him. “A.J. has done really well,” Aguano said. “I was worried a little bit regarding the mental aspect because he didn’t really have a good bowl game, and I wanted to see him bounce back and he’s bounced back pretty well. He’s right there in the hunt rotating with everybody. “Probably by the end of Spring, somebody will hopefully rise to the top. But it’s an open competition, and I think he’s doing pretty well.” Of course, there’s no way to evaluate a running back’s strength in ball security until practice with full pads, which have really just gotten underway. There has been no lack of effort to make the players practice taking care of the ball though, as they’ve had to carry life-size, hard foam footballs while they warm-up as coaches go around and try to strip them.

ASU getting loose ahead of this Friday morning’s Spring practice. Wasn’t for a lack of effort there at the end from coach Derek Hagan, as he tried to strip the ball from Ethan Long 😂 pic.twitter.com/HJh70I6nfv — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) March 6, 2020