Arizona State’s quarterback controversy didn’t last long. One week to be exact. Redshirt junior Trenton Bourguet won the job over incumbent starter graduate transfer Emory Jones during practice last week before a dazzling performance at Colorado on Saturday night left fans wondering why the change hadn’t been made sooner. Bourguet did what every backup dreams of doing, first when he took over for an injured Jones in the October 8 win over Washington, then in Boulder this past weekend. He seized the opportunity, throwing for 435 yards and three touchdowns. He led the ASU offense to a 42-point performance on the road after facilitating a 45-point team total against Washington. When Bourguet is in the ballgame, the Sun Devil offense is a force to be reckoned with.





Shaun Aguano has seen enough.





“Trenton has earned the right to be the starter,” he stated in no uncertain terms on Monday afternoon. “He did everything right. He’s got that moxy; our guys really trust him. It gives everyone confidence.”





Aside from seeing Bourguet’s production on the field like the rest of us, Aguano has seen the preparation the Tucson Marana graduate puts in behind the scenes. He said it’s no surprise that Bourguet has been able to lead the offense so effectively, touching on specifics from Saturday’s win.





"I thought he did an incredible job getting the ball out quickly and making those decisions,” Aguano explained. “That was kind of the game plan. Making sure that it wasn’t long progressions to give him a chance, and he did really, really well.”





When Jones transferred to Arizona State from Florida in the spring, he had a stranglehold on the starting job. A former 4-star recruit and SEC starter with the Gators, it didn’t seem as though any other quarterback on the roster could hold a candle to Jones’ pedigree. It’s hard to say how he would have fared against an awful Colorado defense, but his performance in losses like the one at Stanford on October 22 was inexcusable. Jones opened the door for Bourguet to get this opportunity, and now he finds himself in the same role his teammate occupied for years. QB 2.





“I had a great conversation with Emory,” Aguano acknowledged. “It’s a difficult spot to be in. It’s a bad spot for Emory, but he said, ‘coach, I’ll be ready if the time comes.’ It’s always hard on a kid.”





A new starting signal caller wasn’t the only wrinkle in Arizona State’s offense on Saturday night. Aguano took over play calling duties from offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas following the Stanford disaster. That move paid dividends in Colorado.





“You always cross your fingers because it could be a disaster at some point. But I thought from a preparation standpoint that it was working,” Aguano said. “Our mismatches going into that game were advantageous for us. From an execution standpoint, we could have been better, but overall I think the kids did really, really well.”





Thomas’s role with the offense won’t be obsolete going forward. Although he’s not at the controls of the offense during the game, he is heavily involved with the quarterbacks and played a big role in the decision to move to Bourguet.





“Coach Thomas does a great job. He handles the pass game, and the two of us are always talking,” Aguano said. “It’s always hard when you have to make that decision, but he’s been great with the quarterbacks. The play calling is a little bit different, but the way we prepare is exactly the same.”





–





While it was certainly a happy flight back from Colorado for the Sun Devils, there are certainly parts of the win that call for concern. Specifically on the defensive side of the ball. Arizona State allowed 137 rush yards, many of which came on explosive plays of 10 or more yards. The defensive backs will have some ugly film to study, as a third-down 58-yard touchdown allowed Colorado to stay in the game in the second half. The Buffaloes averaged 17.1 yards per completion.





“Explosive plays,” defensive coordinator Donnie Henderson said bluntly when asked what hurt his defense most in the contest. “We gave up the long touchdown in a three-deep defense, which you would hope never happens. They had a couple of runs, but the touchdown obviously and man coverage where a guy loses his man.”





The ASU front four has struggled defending the run but is making great strides in rushing the passer. Henderson elaborated on the performance of the Sun Devildefensive line that is finally getting healthy and deep.





“I think they played relatively well. There were times where we had three and outs and four and outs and also had some eight or nine-play drives. We stopped the run, but again we had those two long runs. I’ll take the blame for one because it wasn’t a great call on first down. Sometimes you try to make things happen, and you get what you asked for.”





Redshirt sophomore Ed Woods has enjoyed an unexpected ascension of the depth chart at cornerback this year. He’s been phenomenal in coverage and even picked up a sack last weekend at Stanford. Henderson detailed Woods’ journey to the starting role. The pandemic, along with off-the-field issues, have kept him from reaching his full potential in maroon and gold. In the wake of that, He’s making the most of his opportunity this season.





“When I first got here two years ago, Ed was one of the recruits they brought in from Northern California,” Henderson explained. “I saw him, and I thought, ‘wow.’ He had all the intangibles. He’s competing hard, and he’s earned that spot.”





The defense has another huge challenge in front of it with UCLA. Chip Kelly’s offense is one that forces each player to be in his gap. Running back Zach Charbonnet is one of the best in the conference; he’s rushed for 964 yards and ten touchdowns for the 7-1 Bruins.





“He’s quick; he gets his pads going low,” Henderson said when complimenting Charbonnet. “He’s just a really powerful physical back. Bottom line, we gotta stop the run.”









Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today and get your daily fix of Sun Devil news!