TUCSON, Ariz. – Blinking back tears beneath his maroon visor following Arizona State’s 38-35 loss to Arizona in the Territorial Cup, interim head coach Shaun Aguano addressed the imminent crossroad ahead.





Aguano said he does not expect Arizona State leadership to retain him in the head coach position. The Sun Devils went 2-7 and 3-9 overall under Aguano, who was promoted from assistant running backs coach to replace Herm Edwards after the Sun Devils lost 30-21 at home against Eastern Michigan. It was the first time in program history Arizona State lost nine games in a season.





Aguano was able to capture an upset win over a ranked Washington team and scored a convincing road victory versus Colorado in his first appearance as the offense’s play-caller. However, the Wildcats closed out Arizona State’s season on a four-game losing streak. Aguano recognized wins were needed to keep the job he described as “a dream” in September.





“I’m so good because we took care of those kids,” Aguano said, his voice cracking with emotion. “I will always be a Sun Devil. This is one of the greatest things that has happened in my life and my family’s life, and we made a difference.





“We didn’t get it done, so there’s going to be a lot of disappointed people in me for not bringing back that Territorial Cup, and I’ll take that, and I’m good with that. But I love those kids in that room.”





Aguano took pride in his ability to energize and motivate his players. That characteristic was noticeable from the first practice available for media viewing. Aguano pumped trending tunes through the speakers and cruised around the facility to each position group, offering up affirmations of effort and corrections to technique. He encouraged discipline with tempo and made the losing side of the 11-on-11 team period run as punishment to instill a sense of internal competition that was lacking under Edwards.





On the field, Aguano showcased a fearless nature to be aggressive in opportune moments. The Territorial Cup was no different, with Aguano using a quarterback read-option design with Trenton Bourguet to move the chains twice on fourth down throughout the game. Both conversions led to passing touchdowns that allowed Arizona State to take back the lead.





Down by three in crunch time on 3rd & 6 from Arizona’s 20-yard line, Aguano continued to focus on the best chance to vault Arizona State over the Wildcats on the scoreboard. He put the ball in Bourguet’s hands, who completed 37 of 49 passes for 376 yards and three touchdowns, to look for an end-zone shot. The pass protection, which had allowed no sacks in a sturdy performance up until that point, finally leaked.





Bourguet was blown up for a blindside strip sack, and the Wildcats recovered the loose ball.





“We thought we should have closed it out,” Aguano said. “We probably needed to get ten more yards to get us in that field position to get the kick.”





Bourguet later threw his second interception on Arizona State’s last-chance drive, the fifth turnover of the game for the Sun Devils. After a long bench-clearing scuffle and a total of six player ejections, Arizona hoisted the Cup after a five-year run in Tempe.





“They ended up bringing a corner blitz, and I kinda liked it because we knew we were going to have a one-on-one matchup (between) the receiver and the safety,” Bourguet said. “We just didn’t have time. I think they did a good job of trying to blitz me some. We were driving down like it was nothing. You got to tip your hat to them; they made a great play at the end of the game. That’s just how it goes sometimes.”





The Wildcats brought a deep bag of explosive plays that had the Tucson crowd roaring after every big play. Arizona State answered back with surgical drives headlined by a quick passing game that involved the entire offense.





Nine different Arizona State receivers recorded a catch in the outing. Giovanni Sanders and Elijhah Badger each had eight catches and a touchdown. Sanders led the team with 120 receiving yards and was responsible for six first downs. Tight end Jalin Conyers was the most-targeted option, reeling in 10 receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown. The unit also tore up the open field, earning 164 yards after the catch.





On the ground, a hobbled Xazavian Valladay surfed through choppy waters between the tackles to put together a strong showing in his college football finale. Valladay limped for 97 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 24 attempts while braving hits on an injured ankle. He added 17 yards on three catches out of the backfield.





Aguano showed he was willing to fight for his players every turn, who eventually became inspired to fight for him.





“He’s a legend in the state of Arizona,” Bourguet said. “I would tell people the last couple years, I’m like, ‘That guy right there, the running backs coach? Offensive genius.’ So I was super excited for him to get the opportunity to coach us and prove to everybody that he’s capable of coaching a Division I football team. You know, you see offensively what we can do. We’re putting up big numbers.





“Coach Aguano did a great job of bringing energy, keeping everybody together, and just at the end of the day, fighting to the last whistle.”





Arizona State’s moves over the next few days will be crucial. The program is expected to move quickly with its staff overhaul, with Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham more than likely to be named the next head coach. There is a strong chance Dillingham, an Arizona State alum, would choose to keep Aguano on staff.





“I’m just a ball coach that loves kids and wants to develop kids,” Aguano said. “Wherever I land, I know I’m going to do my job to the best of my ability.”