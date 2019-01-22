Remy Martin and Zylan Cheatham stood in the film room of the Weatherup Center Tuesday afternoon. For the first time in weeks, there was no need to answer tough questions about the season.

After a sweep of the Oregon schools last weekend, the pair stood confidently in front of the media. And why shouldn’t they have? Backed by a versatile defense and an athletic offense with shooters, the late 19-0 run against Oregon offered the best-case scenario for what Arizona State can be.



“It was more kind of getting back to a standard we’ve seen with this team earlier,” ASU head coach Bobby Hurley said. “You know the potential is there if you play a certain way. It was nice to see us defend that way and see us be in a tight game where the game was close most of the way and then we needed to have our surge as we went down the stretch.”

Notice how Hurley said, “Getting back to a standard we’ve seen with this team earlier.” Even the fourth-year head coach knows it: The Sun Devils haven’t responded to success very well.

What happened after overcoming an 18-point deficit to beat Georgia? A loss to Vanderbilt. After the win over then-No. 1 Kansas? A loss to Princeton and Utah. Then they split a series with Cal and Stanford, effectively knocking them out of every NCAA Tournament projection.

“After that Colorado game, we were feeling ourselves and we kind of felt like we were above whatever we were playing at,” Senior forward Zylan Cheatham said. “It’s easy to do that in the season.”

Heck, you could go all the way back to last season and point to ASU’s 12-0 start and then it’s 8-10 conference collapse.

Some of that, though, is a failure to handle success well, but part may also be that ASU can be an inconsistent team at times -- and that’s not terribly surprising given how many young players it has contributing. Ups and downs were expected and, so far, Hurley has been pleased with the responses after those downs.

“It’s the film and the understanding and understanding the errors and fixing it, trying to address it, seeing it carry over to the practice floor,” Hurley said. “You knew we were going to play well last week because of how we practiced coming in. We had another good day today on the floor so I’m happy about that.”

