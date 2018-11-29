Bobby Hurley called Taeshon Cherry into his office.





Four games into the freshman’s collegiate career, things weren’t clicking. Cherry looked lost in the faster pace of the college game, chucking up contested shots that were lucky to mick the rim.





So before Arizona State took off for the MGM Resorts Main Event in Las Vegas, Hurley brought the 18-year old to his office, offering a message of support to the struggling forward.





“I recruited you because I trust you and you have to trust me,” Cherry recalled Hurley telling him.





Added Hurley: “A guy as gifted as him, it’s going to click eventually and I tried to remind him how much time he lost with the injury and how valuable those practices were and just to be patient with the process.”





About to head out on the road for the first time in college, Cherry called his parents. “Just play like it’s high school game,” they told him.





He tried.





But his aggressive approach started heading downhill when his first shots missed the mark. Cherry misfired on all three of his attempts. In an instant, the hype that engulfed him when he arrived in Tempe started weighing on him.





He couldn’t stop thinking about it. He wasn’t living up to the hype.





He left T-Mobile Arena last Monday night with an unsettling feeling in his stomach. He arrived at the team hotel and knew immediately he needed to find some solace in his shot.





“I have to get back in the gym,” Cherry told Hurley. “I played bad tonight.”





“Alright,” Hurley told him, ‘go back then.”





At around “nine or 10 PM,” Cherry, along with an ASU team manager, hopped in an Uber and trekked right back to the arena.





“I didn’t know about that,” freshman Luguentz Dort said. “I remember Taeshon was gone for a little bit and I didn’t know where he went. I thought he left with his parents but I guess nah, he really went back to the stadium and put some shots up.”





Indeed he did.





Cherry walked back into the arena and had the facility’s maintenance personnel turn on the lights. He grabbed two balls, one to shoot and one for the manager to pass back to him. After about “30 to 45” minutes in the near-empty gym, it started to come together.





“I had nothing to do with that one,” Hurley said. “That’s just a guy that expects to play well, that wants it pretty bad and when you’re struggling to find yourself, the more work you put in, the more confident you’ll be.”





About two days later, before the Sun Devils played Utah State in the MGM Resorts Main Event Championship, Hurley pulled his young forward to the side again.





“I want you to shoot every shot that’s open for you because I trust you,” Cherry said his head coach told him.