Eno and Ubong Benjamin’s parents told them not to go outside -- not when their mom was going to work. Of course, that meant they were going outside.



Eno, then around “four or five” years old, and his older brother left their apartment complex in Dallas unattended. They ran across the street before realizing they forgot a football. Eno asked his older brother to grab one. Ubong quickly declined.

So young Eno peered his head past the row of cars parked on the street to make sure he was good to cross. It was tough to tell. He took his chances. Ubong turned his head just as a car raced down the street and struck his little brother.

“He literally flew,” Ubong said. “It was crazy.”

“I just remember laying on the ground and my dad coming up to me,” Eno said in August. “My mom was crying, she left work. I do remember that now.”

He spent a few nights in the hospital but, according to Ubong, didn’t sustain any broken bones or major injuries -- just “some scratches,” he said.

To his family members, it almost seemed unbelievable. That he would run into the street, yeah, that wasn’t smart. But that a fired-up vehicle didn’t do much damage to this preschooler, maybe he was different.

“That’s how we knew,” Ubong said, “something was in store for him in the future.”

They were right.

On Wednesday, Benjamin entered his name in the 2020 NFL draft, opting to forgo his senior season in Tempe after compiling one of the best careers for an Arizona State running back.



Eno Benjamin is



🔱 Words & Actions

📚 Scholar Baller

🙌 Captain

🎓 Graduated in 3 years

“I’ve worked my entire life for this and today it finally paid off,” Benjamin wrote on Instagram. “I gave everything I had on the football field week in and week out and over time, all good things must come to an end.”



As the Sun Devils’ starting running back for the past two years, Benjamin ran 576 times for 2,867 yards and 27 touchdowns, adding over 600 yards and four touchdowns through the air.

He finished his career bearing the school record for single-season rushing yards (1,642 in 2018), most 100-yard rushing performances (9) and most rushing yards in a single game (312 against Oregon State last year).

Also, an important note for a guy who declared he wanted to be the most hated man in Tempe, Benjamin went 3-0 against Arizona.

“His contributions to this university cannot be understated, and that goes beyond his historical performances on the field," ASU coach Herm Edwards said. "Eno exemplifies everything we hope to achieve with the young men that come through this program and I look forward to seeing him represent ASU at the next level."

Benjamin’s decision was expected. From the moment he stood behind a table at the Army All-American Game and chose the hat with a pitchfork over four others, most envisioned a three-year career.

Our very own @eno_benjamin5 has committed to Arizona State University on live TV pic.twitter.com/Li5jNEGm5F — Blue Print (@WEHSBluePrint) January 7, 2017