After great camp performances, interest has blown up for Cushman

For the longest time, Preston Cushman didn’t even have Power Five schools on his radar. He wasn’t positive that this level of attention would ever arrive, that despite all his extra time in the gym, his recruitment may have had only FCS programs to choose from in his recruitment.





Then Cushman started attending camps this summer. First a La Grange mega camp, then one at Mercer, and finally the big Florida State camp. Within that short stretch of time, Cushman picked up a half-dozen FBS offers, including ones from Ole Miss and Arizona State.





“I’ve seen all these kids on Twitter with all these stars and offers, and I knew I could do just what they could do, if not better,” Cushman said.





“At these mega camps, you’re really just a number trying to catch a coach’s eye. The big thing for me is my athleticism and all my movements. I’m changing direction, just being athletic. Also, just great technique. I’m always training technique at a place called Trench Academy in Tampa Bay – it’s an offensive line academy.”





And sure enough, the Sun Devils noticed the 6-foot-5, 281-pound center in Tallahassee when offensive graduate assistant Bobby Wade talked with Cushman. Since then, the 2022 prospect has spoken with ASU offensive line coach Mike Cavanaugh.





“(Wade) was the first guy to come talk to me at the camp. Really just introduced himself. He called coach Cav and, really, me and coach Bobby are – he’s the first guy I met. He’s a great guy. We text back and forth, so it’s a good relationship,” Cushman said. “We’re looking to hopefully visit (Arizona State).”





Cushman played center his freshman and sophomore year and during his junior season at Calvary Christian HS in Clearwater, Flo., he was at left guard and will be moving to right tackle for his senior campaign. Basically, he can play all five spots on the offensive line, versatility that colleges love.





Cushman was aware that 280 pounds is on the lighter side for an offensive lineman, but he’s not too concerned about that, noting that coaches know they can put whatever weight they want on a kid once he gets into a college weight program. But it’s the 6-foot-5 measurement that opens the eyes of Power 5 evaluators to Cushman’s promise.





“If you watch my tape, I’m able to put hands on anyone on the field,” Cushman said. “My athleticism, my explosiveness off the ball, and being able to steer guys – not just D-linemen, but linebackers, getting out to the safeties on screens and just finishing all the way to the whistle. I’m pushing guys 20, 25 yards down the field and trying to put them on their backs.”