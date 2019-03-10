Erik Tolman received a text message from Arizona State assistant coach Ben Greenspan Sunday morning at around 9:30.

“Hey, you’re going to hit as the designated hitter (today,)” Tolman said the text read, adding. “I was surprised but I was ready.”

‘Ready’ is a confident word. Less than 12 hours earlier, Tolman, one of ASU’s two left-handed pitchers, tossed three perfect innings in relief for the Sun Devils (15-0). With no real time to rehab after his outing, he was thrust into the Devils’ lineup.

Sun Devil head coach Tracy Smith became a fan of Tolman’s bat during ASU’s fall scrimmages but, with no major injuries or slumps, there was no need to throw a freshman into the fire of becoming a two-way player right away.

After No. 23 ASU’s 11-6 victory over Xavier (5-8), Smith noted he’s seen moves like that go awry in a hurry. Nonetheless, his confidence in Tolman was too high for doubts. It starts on the mound where the lefty has pitched 14 ⅓ innings while allowing just six hits and one earned run this year.

He does everything!



After pitching 3.0 perfect innings of relief last night, @ErikTolman records his first RBI today on this gap shot to left center!



4-1, Devils!

As they should, the stats more than please Smith, who’s in his fifth year as ASU’s head coach. But he handed Tolman the post-game ‘Win shirt’ Sunday because, in everything he’s done this season, Tolman’s been aggressive.

“Whatever he does, you know he’s giving it his best,” Smith said.

Tolman pinch-hit in a February win over UC Davis, battling for two at-bats that both ended in outs. The day prior, in the first leg of a double-header, Tolman was thrust onto the field to play left field for a couple of innings.

On Sunday, in his first attempt at collegiate designated hitter, Tolman went 3-3, scoring two runs and driving in an important RBI-single in the fourth.

When he spoke to the media after the Sun Devils sweep, he tried to downplay his performance. Despite admitting to only get to work on hitting about half as much as everyday position players, he was quick to alert everyone to the fact that he was a two-way player in high school.

Smith seemed to think differently.