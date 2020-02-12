To Rashon Burno, it’s so, so simple. He references the numbers. He plays the film on a loop. He reminds the Sun Devils at every chance he gets. The more they move the ball, the more they score. And the more they score, the more they win.







Burno, Arizona State’s Associate Head Coach, is responsible for tracking the Devils’ ball movement, the coach in charge of charting the data of ASU’s possessions. Burno watches the film and keeps tabs on the ball’s movement, relaying the according to shooting percentage.





So, for example, if point guard Remy Martin sprints up the court and throws up a jumper right away, Burno would chalk that up as no rotations. In essence, the ball didn’t change sides. So on and so forth, ASU’s assistant will mark up every play and note how many times the ball changed sides and the result of the shot attempt.





The results are striking.





“It’s alarming just how much better we are on offense if the ball changes sides of the floor a couple of times in the half-court offense,” Hurley said.





“Since I’ve been here, we’ve been keeping stats on that,” senior forward Mickey Mitchell said. “Coach Burno always reiterates to us when he shows us, he’ll show us if we move it once (around the arc) if we don’t move it. It just keeps going up -- the percentage of better shots we get and how many more points we score the more times we move it across the court.”





Burno pointed to the UCLA game as an example. It was one of the Sun Devils’ most effective offensive nights of the season. They shot 50 percent (29 of 58) from the field and nearly 60 percent from beyond the arc (14 of 24). And, to no surprise, they moved the ball.





Burno said that, during ASU’s 18-point victory over the Bruins, it scored 1.29 points per possession when the ball changed sides twice. Meanwhile, in its 17 possessions when the ball didn’t move around the arc at all, the Sun Devils scored only 0.89 points a possession.





Numbers like those from the UCLA game are reiterated time and time again from the Sun Devils’ coaches. Talk to ASU’s roster, they all know the facts about how much better its shooting percentages are and its overall offensive efficiency is when the ball is moving.





And when the ball movement halts?





“When the ball sticks,” guard Alonzo Verge said, “we lose.”