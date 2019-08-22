

Joe Lepsis often found himself doing quite a lot of convincing. It infuriated him. These college coaches should be convincing him, convincing his star running back, Eno Benjamin, that their school offers more than all others around the country.

Instead, Lepsis repeatedly pleaded with recruiters who journeyed to Wylie East High School, insisting they shouldn’t harp over Benjamin’s height and 40-time. At the next level, he told them, it wouldn’t matter.

Lepsis words often fell on deaf ears. No matter, he spun it into a a lesson for his gifted tailback.

“He wasn’t going to be 6-2, 220(-pounds) and run a 10.4(-second) 100(-meter dash) in high school,” Lepsis, Benjamin’s coach at Wylie East, said. “We used to talk about that and say, ‘What are the things you can do to be special?’ A lot of that was blocking, pass-catching and understanding blocking schemes.”

In other words, the little things.

Ah, the little things. The minute details of the position that don’t matter when you have three inches and 30 pounds on everyone trying to tackle you. That aren’t necessary when you can outrun a cheetah at 18. Or lift a truck before you can drive.

Benjamin, however, wasn’t privy to a genetic boost that allows kids to dominate youth and high school sports. But he still wanted to dominate, to be the best, to eventually reach the NFL.

“He always knew this is what he wanted to do and he’s prepared himself since he was young to be where he’s at and, I think, where he’s going,” Lepsis said.

Benjamin set goals at an early age. But they weren’t goals, it was more of a plan. Goals are things people want to obtain -- they get a piece of paper and write down, I want to play DI college football, I want to play in the NFL, etc.

He always had perspective. Writing something down wasn't going to make it come true. He wasn’t going to grow to over 6-feet, or run a 4.3-40. He wasn’t going to be an NFL star by trying to be an NFL star the way everyone else did.

He needed to separate himself by doing all the little things to perfection. He wasn’t going to be the biggest, strongest or fasting running back. But he could be the smartest.

“That’s one thing I take pride in,” Benjamin said. “(In the NFL), everyone's the same. If you’re there and you’re getting paid, you’re a baller. When it gets to that point, it’s going to be the little things like watching film day in and day out.”

*****

Lepsis brother, Matt, was a tackle for the Denver Broncos for a decade, blocking for five different, and seven total, 1,000-yard rushers in his career. Lepsis couldn’t believe it. It seemed like the Broncos could pull someone from the stands and get 1,000 yards out of them.

One day, he asked his brother who the Broncos’ running backs coach was. Matt chuckled.

“Our O-line coach,” he said, referring to former Broncos’ O-line coach Alex Gibbs, who became renowned for popularizing the zone blocking scheme.

“I said, ‘What do you mean?’” Lepsis recalled. “And he said, ‘Well, our running backs, they’re in meetings with us.’ I said, ‘Really?’ He’s said, ‘Yeah, that’s a whole nother level of being a running back is knowing exactly what that offensive scheme. Nobody knows where the running back is supposed to hit in that blocking scheme than the O-line coach.’”

Lepsis evolved his team around his new-found principle. He made his running backs coach an extension of the offensive line coach and made sure his tailbacks, like Benjamin, were sitting in on O-line meetings, just as they did in Denver.

Most did just that, though. They sat, tuned out and confused -- as if they were learning French in a Spanish class. Benjamin took it as a new edge over everyone else, a way past his perceived limitations. And, being curious as he is, he asked questions, in constant communication with Wylie East’s running backs coach Matt Tietjen.

“I had to find another advantage to get ahead of my opponents,” Benjamin said. “(The first time I went into the O-line room) it was like, ‘What is happening?’ Now, I feel like I’ve come a long way. Now, I can see it on the field and be like, ‘Cohl (Cabral) and Alex (Losoya), Let’s do this.’”

Since arriving in Tempe in 2017, Benjamin’s grasp of the offensive line and blocking schemes have drastically ascended, catapulting him to the Arizona State single-season rushing record after a 1,642-yard sophomore season.

Months before his historic campaign began, during spring practices, then-running backs coach John Simon knew Benjamin didn’t need to hear about the Devils’ base concepts for the hundredth time. So he sent the Texas native to the adjacent room to learn from the offensive linemen.

“If you understand what they’re doing, then and only then can you be successful,” Simon said in October. “The first part was for him to learn what they’re doing. Now he knows the assignments, now he’s looking at how they do it and how his track helps them.”

Then Simon pointed out why Benjamin is different than just about every other running back, even those who do venture into film sessions with their blockers.

“A lot of running backs are just so naturally gifted … that they don’t feel like they have to study and learn all the little things,” Simon, a two-year NFL vet who is now coaching at Memphis said. “At some point, your talent only takes you so far and then it’s your details and your character and your focus and your determination that will determine how successful you are in the end.”

Earlier than most, Benjamin became aware of that. And because of that, his future is brighter than most.

