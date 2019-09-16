The Sun Devils' win over MSU could be considered improbable for several reasons as a freshman quarterback protected by two true freshmen on the offensive line and the team using their backup field goal kicker in the matchup just to name a few.

All topics head coach Herm Edwards addressed during his weekly press conference in which he talked about the team’s upcoming matchup against Colorado and the team’s struggles on the offensive side of the ball.

Sun Devils looking to handle success after struggling a season ago

This year has the feeling of almost a carbon copy of a year ago. Much like last season, the Sun Devils handled a No. 15 Michigan State team by a low score of 16-13 and gained national attention as a result.

Following the victory, the team followed the victory with a loss to San Diego State, effectively canceling out the victory over MSU.

Given the stunning resemblance to a year ago, Edwards is warning his team to not make the same mistakes as it did a year ago as they enter a matchup against Colorado ranked No. 24.

“We’ll find out because it’s a big week for them,” Edwards stated when asked how his team will react to the national attention. “It’s an opponent that can play very and put points on the board. It’s a good test for us again, it really is. You have a little success and how do you handle it? Last year we were in a similar spot, we had some success and we got our nose punched in. We’ll find out. All the warning signs are there, and we’ll talk about it all week.”

Despite now having to deal with national expectations, the Sun Devils up to this point have shown poise and a sense of calmness that is unique for a team that has played 28 freshman three games into the year.

Whether this is a trait that the players brought into the program, or if it’s a learned behavior from their coaches, ASU will look to lean on this relaxed approach the remainder of the year.

“Hopefully the environment they play in and they’re coached in,” Edwards admitted of what he hopes causes his players to be so calm. “I would hope that eventually that is part of our DNA and that’s all about trust. I think they trust, and I don’t want to put it on me because it’s not me, it’s our staff, how we handle things.”

Having this sense of calmness is part of Edward’s master plan to have a team that doesn’t need to rely on emotion. Instead of emotion, the team’s head coach wants to see a certain amount of playing for a different reason.

“I don’t want people’s emotion ─ I want people passionate,” Edwards said. “When you’re emotional you make errors you just do. You see it every week on television, you see it every week in a game… I think when big moments arise there’s a calmness you have to have. Know okay, let’s think about this situation. The last drive, the conversation I had with the quarterback I said, ‘here it is, we’re not going to get the ball back, we need to score’. He looks at me and says ‘coach, we’re good.’ I said okay go do it. They go out there and they executed, and it all worked out for us.”

After three weeks of changes, the offensive line looks to settle on starting group

Heading into the season, the offensive line of the Sun Devils was supposed to be one area that was clear of any concerns. The team had the potential to send our five seniors to fill every spot along the line which was looking to be beneficial given the team’s quarterback situation.

Fast forward to the start of Pac-12 play and ASU is just barely starting to figure out their offensive line problems that have included the absence of Zach Robertson and a foot injury to senior Cade Cote.

Due to the circumstances senior, Cohl Cabral was moved from center to left tackle in an attempt to cover up for the missing pieces.

After struggling in the first two weeks, Edwards made the decision to move Cabral back to center and start a total of two true freshmen the offensive line in form of Ladarius Henderson at left tackle and Donovan West at right guard.

“I thought about that after the first game to be quite honest,” Edwards said of moving Cabral back to center. “Knowing that probably taking a guy that was up for a bunch of awards at the center position and moving him to the left tackle, that was going to be a little bit of a problem for him as well as our offense. Then after watching us play, I came to the conclusion and I said look, we have a freshman quarterback, let’s start some more on there, it doesn’t matter.

"That’s what we got so what are we afraid of. We can move [Cohl Cabral] back and he can solidify the line. We can take a lot of pressure off the guard now who we move from center to guard. We have a left tackle who is going to be a freshman and we can help him at times, chip and bring the tight end to protect him especially against the team we just played.”

The move paid off for Edwards and the Sun Devils as both true freshmen were able to hold their own as the veteran leadership of Cabral seemed to help the offense as a whole.

Given the team’s success against Michigan State, Edwards hopes he has found the starting lineup for the starting line moving forward if everything goes according to plan.

“They did a pretty good job actually. Right guard (Donovan West) played really good, Ladarius (Henderson) for the most part ─ he did a pretty good job as well,” Edwards admitted. “Cabral, that’s his world, he lives in that world. I just think going forward, hopefully, that will help us and get some things going. Those guys have got to play together and that’s hard when you’re moving pieces all the time. Due to injuries and some other things we had no choice.

"Early in the season, this is what you find out, you find out players, what they can do well. That had to be solidified going forward so hopefully, no one gets hurt and that’s the lineup.”

ASU looks to build off their final drive against MSU to turn around offensive struggles

It’s not a secret that the Sun Devils have struggled to score points on the board after the first three games of the year.

Against MSU the team struggled to move the ball as they played a game of field position for the majority of the matchup before coming up with a final drive that led to a game-winning rushing touchdown by Eno Benjamin.

This drive showed the potential this offense holds as they went 75-yards in under two minutes during the drive. A drive that the offense is looking to build on as they go head to head against an explosive offense in Colorado.

“Right now, offensively we’re trying to find our way,” Edwards admitted. “You keep building confidence on little things you’re able to do. That was a big drive at the end of the game against a very good team, in a stadium that was crowded with their fans.”

Edwards highlighted several key points to the offense that stood out during the drive that were the keys to why the drive was a success including pass protection and route running.

“We did an excellent job pass protecting,” Edwards said of what his team did well during the final drive. “We needed to run a certain route, dialed it up, we got it. That whole series I pointed it out to the team, look this is the last series of the game that we’re going to possess the ball, all these things had to go right, and you guys did it. Hopefully, we’re going to build on that but we’re a work in progress now.”

As Edward alluded to, his offense is not going to magically get better overnight. It is still a work in progress that will stumble at times and face roadblocks.

Despite this fact, Edwards made it a point that he will preach to his team to be patient and showcase the sense of calmness that brought them to this point.

“This is not over, by no stretch of the imagination,” Edwards admitted. “We’re going to hit some potholes and when we hit them, I’ll be up here, and I’ll basically talk the same way.”

Slowing down Shanault will be no easy task for the Sun Devils

Laviska Shenault Jr. will enter this week’s matchup as a key player and someone who is still fresh in the minds of ASU fans from a year ago.

The wide receiver single handily scored four touchdowns a year ago leading to all 28 points for the Buffaloes in their 28-21 victory over the Sun Devils.

Shenault will be joined by last year’s starting quarterback in Steven Montez as the duo look to lead an offense averaging 36 points per game.

“This is an opponent that really has an explosive offense,” Edwards said. “Quarterback is coming back, Montez, Shenault is probably one of the best players in the Pac-12, maybe one of the best offensive players in the country.”

Given Shenault’ s explosive play potential, Edwards knows his team will have to do any and everything to slow him down.

This includes slowing down the standout wide receiver as he is utilized in Colorado’s offense in a variety of different and unique ways.

“He’s a really good football player, it’s fun to watch him on tape,” Edwards admitted of Shenault. “You just know like last year the guy scored four touchdowns. He scored 28 points, he scored all of them. You better be ready for him. There are times where all of a sudden you don’t hear from him but you know in big moments they’re going to find ways to get him the ball.

"What they do now, they know when they need a play they’re going to orchestrate the formation whether he’s in the backfield as a quarterback, whether they run him in fly motion to get him the ball, whether they get him out on the edge and throw it up. The quarterback does a really good job of throwing the deep ball, that’s what they do well. He really has a nice touch. So we have to know where [Shenault] lines up and see if we can slow him down some.”

Brandon Ruiz’s status still unknown

Cristian Zendejas once again handled the kicking duties for Arizona State as he extended his streak of perfection with a 41-yard field goal against MSU.

Zendejas is now eight for eight on the season in relief of Brandon Ruiz who is still recovering from a leg injury.

“He was a little sore, we thought Brandon was actually going to try and kick this week,” Edwards said. “Then he went out and practiced and he felt sore again, so we said okay let’s shut him down. We’re fortunate enough to have a good kicker ─ it’s unbelievable to have two of them. [Zendejas has] done a really job for us. He’s made what eight in a row or something like that? When the other guy comes back we’ll find out until then he’s our kicker.”

Recruits taking notice in chances to play right away at ASU

Much has been made of Arizona State’s large quantity of freshman gaining playing time this season as they are now to a total of 28 on the year.

The ability to come and play right away is a promise that few programs in the country can offer, and one that the Sun Devils are selling to recruits.

This mixed with the team’s win over Michigan State on the road and on a nationally broadcasted game has set up recruiting opportunities for the future.

“When you play national games, you get exposure,” Edwards stated. “I think what helps us the most ─ if you’re a senior in high school you’re going man, they play a lot of freshmen over there. We do. That wasn’t intended, but that’s what we have. They understand that if you go there, they’ll actually let you compete and if you’re worthy you get playing time there. That’s kind of a little bit of our program, and it helps when we win, and obviously it always helps you win so right now we’re doing okay. It’s kind of fun.”

