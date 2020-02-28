No matter where he went last season, Elijah Juarez was in the back of line -- in part, because, well, he didn’t know where he was going on a day-to-day basis.







Juarez was a man without a country, a football player without a position. He roamed around but was too infrequently at one spot to garner any real consideration. Some days, coaches sent him over to practice with the running backs, another body to take some wear-and-tear off of Eno Benjamin.





Other days, he was paired up with his former high school coach, Antonio Pierce. During one drill in the middle of the season, Pierce had all of his linebackers shotgun through the five dummies on the stationary sled. Of course, Juarez was in the back.





With the entire unit waiting on the new guy, Pierce made his former Long Beach Poly athlete hit the sled again … and again … and again. Juarez would attack the sled, but he wouldn’t punch it. In essence, it wouldn’t move.





His prospects of playing looked bleak. But, as most teams do, the Sun Devils started exercising their depth during December’s bowl practices. Juarez finally took meaningful reps. He was deep in the playbook. And he stood out at linebacker.





Fast forward to the first week of spring ball, Juarez is running with the first-team defense. Now, Pierce -- now the co-defensive coordinator -- is quick to note that it’s just a move to give rest to Merlin Robertson, Darien Butler, and Kyle Soelle. Even so, it signifies Juarez is on an even playing field.





Because, as of now, everyone is.





And, no, not because it’s a new season and, thus, a fresh start for everyone -- but rather because the Sun Devils are learning a new scheme. Everyone is learning a new scheme. Collegiate experience is great, but those who can comprehend ASU’s contemporary playbook the fastest will rise to the top early.





“I felt kind of (a sense of) relief because all the other guys were ahead of me at first and I was playing catch up,” Juarez said. “Now, like everyone has a fresh start. I kind of felt that.”