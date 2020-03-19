The letter’s body is 14 lines of such neat penmanship from an eighth-grade boy, that surely he took his time. The prompt was simple: Write a letter to someone you admire. It’s easy to galvanize elementary-school kids into writing to the people they most look up to. Especially if they never think that person will see it.

The boy -- we’ll call him Jacob (withholding his name for consent reasons) -- turned the assignment to his teacher. Jacob’s subject was only four years older than him but already doing everything he envisioned just years later. He was a star football player at the local high school, Etiwanda, setting records and drawing interest from big-time colleges.



Months earlier, Jacob went to Etiwanda’s 59-55 loss to Redlands East Valley. There, a 6-foot-2, 172-pound senior with 14 scholarship offers set a school record with seven catches for 256 yards and four touchdowns.

From then on, Jacob looked up to Geordon Porter. He became a fan -- and made Porter the recipient of his school paper. Little did he know that the teacher he turned the paper into at Heritage Intermediate School in Fontana, Calif. had known Porter since he was 6. Or that the school’s assistant principal had known him since he was born.

Kim Porter, Geordon’s mom, was shown the letter from the class’ teacher. A former track athlete at Cal, she tries to almost disassociate her children’s athletic achievements from who they are because, to her, they are her children first and foremost.

But she was taken aback by the note. It was the clearest indication that her 17-year old son was having an impact on a young student. He was now a role model, one with a platform to inspire and do good.

“I think it’s important for athletes -- I hear people always say they shouldn’t be role models but I totally disagree with that,” Kim Porter said. “You have so many people watching you and if you have an opportunity to make an impact in a kid’s life, that to me is priceless.”

A few days later, Porter surprised Jacob, strolling into his classroom on a random afternoon. Just his presence sent the eighth-grader into a frenzy of emotion. He started to tear up as he walked around the room in shock and disbelief. Porter hugged him, spoke to him about football, about Etiwanda and then signed gloves for him.

“You’re like, ‘Dang, a kid is actually looking up to me. I’ve got to set a good example,’” Porter said. “That means a lot, really. In that community, you just grow up inspiring others. That’s really what it’s about.” **** Kim Porter had to be very slow as she explained it just to make sure the other person could understand the connection.

“You’ve got to kind of follow it,” she noted. “My brother-in-law’s (Her sister’s husband) -- because they are all Long Beach Poly alums -- his brother is actually kind of DeSean Jackson’s assistant.”

Porter first met the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver at a barbecue a little less than a decade ago. And even then, Porter, as a teenager was almost at eye-level with the 5-foot-10 Jackson. Every so often over the years, the Porters would get an invite to a charity event Jackson was a part of.

Last summer, Porter attended a charity basketball game put on by Cincinnati Bengals’ receiver John Ross, which included, among others, L.A. Chargers’ wideout Keenan Allen and Jackson. It was a chance for Porter, who already had a year of college football under his belt, to pick their brains.