In a maroon shirt and shorts, Tracy Smith strutted through the dugout and past the hoard of media members gathered in the dirt. He wore headphones under a gardening hat, which was equipped with a neck flap that covered the back of his head.







He shuffled through his phone, presumably queuing up his playlist, and ventured into the stands of Phoenix Municipal Stadium. Starting behind the dugout, the sixth-year head coach began jogging up and down the stairs of ASU’s ballpark.





While his roster posted up in front of cameras for their media day obligations, Smith worked out, making his way around the ballpark by scaling seemingly every step on the premises. In the meantime, no one seemed to notice.





For the state of Arizona State’s baseball program, that sentiment feels refreshing. Friday’s Media Day flowed. Every word felt genuine -- not to say they weren’t in the past, but struggles seemed to mar every sentiment.





There was no cloud hovering over the program Friday afternoon. No one would say that Smith has immunity, but the calls for his job have tamed since the Sun Devils drew a No. 3 preseason ranking. ASU is a popular pick to make the College World Series -- and because of their talent rather than their history.





In turn, Smith seemed calm. He could go trek up some staircases without the entire park glaring at him, waiting for when he would hop in front of the cameras and answer the ever-so-pressing questions about his program. Because, at the moment, there aren’t a whole lot.





Its offense will likely only start one freshman -- center fielder Sean McLain -- and its infield is littered with four juniors, three of whom -- Spencer Torkelson, Alika Williams, and gage Workman -- may be first-round picks in a few months.





The most glaring worries about Smith’s program revolves around pitching. You know, the staff that blew lead after lead last year, and incited both panic and frustration within the locker room and the fan base.





Whether it was blowing a five-run lead in the ninth to UNLV or allowing seven runs in the final two innings against Southern Mississippi to end its season, ASU’s arms assured that no lead was safe.





But, again, there were others to answer to that Friday. Following its regional loss to Southern Miss., Smith let go pitching coach Mike Cather after two seasons and hired Washington pitching Jason Kelly -- D1 Baseball’s 2018 assistant coach of the year -- to the same role in Tempe.