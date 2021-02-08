ASUDevils - 6-foot-7 Louisiana DL Quency Wiggins enjoys the early connection with ASU

Quency Wiggins just started playing football this fall. Just a few months later, the 6-foot-7, 270-pound defensive end from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, already has 26 offers, including a recent one from Arizona State.

I’m blessed and honored to say I’ve earned an offer from Arizona state university 🔱 @G_Sportz pic.twitter.com/hRIulx5805

Wiggins out about the Sun Devils’ interest last week when head coach Herm Edwards texted the 2022 prospect. Later that day, Wiggins called the Sun Devils’ staff and was given the good news, later speaking with Edwards.





“When they gave me the text, that’s when we started getting closer,” Wiggins said.





The main ASU recruiter for Wiggins has been defensive line coach Robert Rodriguez. Wiggins said the second-year D-line coach, “recruits hard and tells me everything, like how the defensive scheme works and how it would fit me.”





But it’s been the talks with a current player that has stuck out most to Wiggins. Soon after the offer, ASU senior defensive lineman Shannon Forman -- also a Baton Rouge native -- spoke with Wiggins and gave him the low-down on the Sun Devils from a Louisiana perspective.





Wiggins knew Forman’s name growing up, even playing basketball with his little brother, but had had never spoken with him.





“He told me everything I needed to know,” Wiggins said. “Told me about the coaching staff, how everybody is family out there. How you’ll get treated right and feel good … He told me a lot about over there. About the atmosphere, how they eat, practice, go to school, he told me everything.”





Forman didn’t need to talk much to Wiggins about the culture change from going to Louisiana to Arizona because “I don’t really get homesick. I don’t mind leaving Louisiana,” Wiggins said