ASUDevils - 6-foot-5 Texas linebacker Derrick Brown bullish on ASU’s appeal

Derrick Brown is exactly what Arizona State is looking for. He plays on the front seven, and he’s 6-foot-5. Everything else is gravy.

The junior from Texarkana, TX (the same place that produced LaMichael James and one heck of a George Strait lyric) perhaps had a leg up on many of his fellow 2022 recruits because he actually had a fall football season.

It was after he showed out at Texas High during his junior season that a majority of his 22 offers came.

“I was getting like four a day, three a day,” he said.

One of those was Arizona State. Defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce direct messages Brown and the two began talking, developing a relationship that Brown believes is unique amongst some of the other coaches who have reached out to him.

“We’re cool. We’re tight. We have a good relationship,” Brown said of Pierce. “I could get used to it; he’s like my (high school) coach -- which is something I’m looking for,” Brown said. “He understands what I’m saying and stuff like that. It’s very nice -- very rare also. You don’t really get that too much.

“Most coaches just talk about football. He talks about education and me being a better person myself outside of football.”

Pierce has spoken much about his desire to suit up bigger guys on the Sun Devils’ front. Despite playing mostly defensive end in high school, Brown said ASU and other schools are recruiting him as a defensive end/linebacker hybrid. For ASU fans, think someone like Tyler Johnson. He can come off the edge but drop back and play in coverage, too.

That’s the goal, at least. And Brown thinks the sky is the limit with his 6-foot-5, 210-pound frame.

“It helps me a lot because there’s not a lot of short defensive ends who can get where I’m at now. It helps against offensive linemen, too,” Brown said. “And you can see over the line and see what’s happening in the backfield.”

Plus, he noted, he has that football gene that allows him to flourish in between the white lines.

“I have a twitch. That’s all I can really say -- I have a twitch,” he said. “You can see the difference with every play; you can see the drive and mentality on every play.”

