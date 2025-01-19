6-9 ASU commit Kash Polk sees a perfect fit in Tempe

Ever since he was eight years old, even with no ties to Arizona State, 6-9 210-pound Kash Polk knew he wanted to be a Sun Devil. Last week, that childhood wish came true when the Argyle, Tex. High School standout committed to ASU as the team’s second 2025 class pledge.

“I always wanted to be a Sun Devil. It's always been one of my dreams,” Polk Said. “My sophomore year club coach’s son was good friends with (former ASU player and current team Director of Operations) Mickey Mitchell, but I don’t have a connection to the team. I love the coaching staff, and I love the area of Tempe. I visited them a month ago, the campus was beautiful, and the coaches were really nice. I really felt like I could see myself playing there.





“Ty Larson was the coach who recruited me. He’s a very straightforward guy, and he hasn't told me one lie. He continuously helped me want to be there. When he talks about my game, he thinks the same way I do. I can play the 4 or the 3 (both forward positions), I can shoot, pass, and dribble. And I can play defense on the 2-5 (positions). Being the height I am I have the ability to see the court and the position I play I do it better than most people in the country. I love the offense Coach Hurley runs, and he said that he would see me as a good piece going forward and, overall, just a good player to be developed under him.”