6-7 315 lbs. Junior College OL Maxwell Iheanachor pledges to the Sun Devils
Maxwell Iheanachor, a Top-50 2023 junior college prospect, certainly took his time checking out his power five suitors, visiting Utah, Cal, BYU, Kansas, and just this last week, Arizona State. Ultimately that official visit to Tempe was the one that left the strongest impression as the 6-7 315-pound East Los Angeles College offensive lineman committed to the Sun Devils on Tuesday afternoon.
“It was a business decision,” Iheanachor said of his Arizona State commitment. I knew (ASU offensive line) Coach Saga Tuitele when he was at Fresno State, and he was recruiting me, so it wasn’t like I randomly picked a school. I went based on my connection because I knew him, and offered me when got hired at Arizona State. He’s a honest person, and that’s what stood out to me. So, I know I can play well for him and compete for a starting spot.
“Every school I visited has the nice facilities, and don’t get me wrong, it’s really nice there (at ASU). But I chose that school because of the people, because of the coaches. I like (head) coach Dillingham. He’s young, but he’s also been coaching at a lot of places where he’s been successful. I can see him coming in and turning this program around.”
Iheanachor, who prepped at King Drew Magnet High School in Compton, Calif., didn’t play football until he actually arrived at Eastern Los Angeles College. Yet, his basketball background has helped him with the athleticism elements that are vital for an offensive tackle such as himself.
“This is my first year of playing football, Iheanachor commented. “So everything I know about the game are things I picked up this year. Playing football was confusing at first, but the more I kept playing, the more comfortable I felt. Our offense wasn’t running too many confusing plays, but coming from basketball, there is still a lot of adjusting because it is coming from two different worlds.
“The coaches think I have great potential and am naturally gifted. I’m just ready to come into the spring ready to compete. I don’t care if they play me at left or right tackle, whatever position I can dominate at.”
Iheanachor is a three-for-three player and will enroll at ASU in January 2023
