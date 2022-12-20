Maxwell Iheanachor, a Top-50 2023 junior college prospect, certainly took his time checking out his power five suitors, visiting Utah, Cal, BYU, Kansas, and just this last week, Arizona State. Ultimately that official visit to Tempe was the one that left the strongest impression as the 6-7 315-pound East Los Angeles College offensive lineman committed to the Sun Devils on Tuesday afternoon.

“It was a business decision,” Iheanachor said of his Arizona State commitment. I knew (ASU offensive line) Coach Saga Tuitele when he was at Fresno State, and he was recruiting me, so it wasn’t like I randomly picked a school. I went based on my connection because I knew him, and offered me when got hired at Arizona State. He’s a honest person, and that’s what stood out to me. So, I know I can play well for him and compete for a starting spot.





“Every school I visited has the nice facilities, and don’t get me wrong, it’s really nice there (at ASU). But I chose that school because of the people, because of the coaches. I like (head) coach Dillingham. He’s young, but he’s also been coaching at a lot of places where he’s been successful. I can see him coming in and turning this program around.”





Iheanachor, who prepped at King Drew Magnet High School in Compton, Calif., didn’t play football until he actually arrived at Eastern Los Angeles College. Yet, his basketball background has helped him with the athleticism elements that are vital for an offensive tackle such as himself.