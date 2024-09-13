On the same night that ASU improved to 3-0 after a gritty road win at Texas State, the Sun Devils received good news on the recruiting front as well. Wahiawa (HI) offensive tackle Manamo’ui Muti, who is ranked the No. 2 prospect in that state, committed to Arizona State and made his pledge public today. The 6-6 280-pound Leilehua High School standout is ASU's 20th commit of the 2025 recruiting class, keeping the important Polynesian Pipeline valve and well.

Muti had double digit offers from power conference teams and had officially visited UCLA, Cal and Arizona earlier in the year. Muti's older brother, offensive lineman Netane Muti, who played for Fresno State, is in his fifth year in the NFL playing for the Detroit Lions.