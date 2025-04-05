2026 four-star DB Jalen Williams talks ASU pledge

As the Sun Devils continue to assemble an impressive 2026 class, on Saturday afternoon, they landed their first prospect east of the Mississippi. Jalen Williams out of Marietta, Ga, who is a four-star prospect being recruited as a corner by ASU, committed to the school Friday and made his announcement public today. Williams is ranked as the No. 8 nickelback in the 2026 class, and ASU's 2026 recruiting following that decision is ranked nationally No. 22.

“Honestly, I felt like at this point I was getting tired of the recruitment process,’ Williams admitted. “I was ready to settle down and call a place home, and I felt like Arizona State was that place. I was there on an unofficial visit, and honestly, I love everything they're building out there. I feel like, as a whole, it fits me and my personality the best. I know that Coach Carrington (ASU's cornerbacks coach Bryan Carrington), can take my game to the next level there on and off the field.





“I feel like from my first conversation, me, and Coach Carrington, we were linked, and we matched each other’s energy. As I’m getting to learn more about his coaching, I can tell that he’s very analytic and detail-oriented in what he does, and he can make me a better player. He sees me as a playmaker on the perimeter, and he likes my versatility, being open to playing multiple positions on the field, mainly at corner.”





Williams has visited NC State and, prior to his pledge, was planning on visiting Oklahoma State and Pitt. Ole Miss, Missouri, Texas A&M, Auburn, BYU, Cincinnati, and Duke were among his nearly two dozen power conference offers.





“Ever since I've been comparing schools,” Williams described, “going to other schools to see if I like it there more than Arizona State, I haven't felt that was. Coach Dillingham and the whole staff are all relatable to players and are all on the younger side. That surprised me the most about the visit, and it made me feel more comfortable.”





The Kell High School standout located near Atlanta, is the seventh commitment for Arizona State in the 2026 class, and the third four-star prospect to join the 2026 ASU recruiting class joining quarterback Jake Fette and tight end Israel Briggs.