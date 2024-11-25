2026 Dallas OL Cortavious Tisaby talks ASU pledge

There was palpable energy Saturday afternoon at Mountain America Stadium during ASU's 28-23 win over BYU, with several recruits in attendance. Ironically, one prospect who has yet to visit Tempe, 2026 Dallas South Oak Cliff High School offensive lineman Cortavious Tisaby, did commit 24 hours after the Sun Devils' statement win.

“I just felt like Arizona State was the place for me, and it had the most confident coaches,” Tisaby said. I didn't think I was gonna commit this early. I wanted to hold it off, but I was like, ‘Why not just make the decision? That BYU game had a little tie-in with my decision. I liked how the offense made that game personal and made it a statement win. You could just tell by the way everybody was firing around and moving around.









“#Texas2Tempe. It’s basically is a home away from home because I still get to stay in the Big 12 and still get to play all those teams in Texas. Having all these players (at ASU) from Texas is great because they know what football is like and what it means to play that game.













ASU's Assistant Offensive Line Coach, Ty Barrett, has been Tisbay’s main recruiter on the Sun Devil staff and has kept in close contact with the team’s newest addition every step of the way. Barrett's origin from the Lone Star State was just one of many aspects that helped build a strong relationship between the two.













“He always told me that he has my back and he will respect any decision that I make,” Tisaby remarked. “He told me a lot about the program and showed me about it, and I made a decision on what I’ve seen. He told me that he liked how tall I am and my wing span (reportedly 86 inches). Every time Coach Ty talked to me, he just basically told me to do me and let everybody know what I could do.













“When I committed, telling him and Coach Dillingham was a very exciting conversation to have. I can't wait till I finally step foot on that campus.”













One reason Tisaby could not attend the BYU game was that the 10-2 Bears are in the midst of a playoff run in the 5A D2 region of Texas and will play Marshall in the regional finals this Friday. The lineman, who mostly plays left tackle for his high school teams, has been pleased with his development this season but is hungry for more team success this postseason.













“It's night and day,” Tisaby commented on his trajectory from the preseason until now. “I believe this is the year where I have the most improvement. And by doing that, I have helped my team get to round three (of the playoffs) and hopefully go to the state (championship). I’ve been doing a better job using my arms, using my wingspan, letting nothing get to the inside of me.”













Tisaby has visited Texas A&M and SMU, as the latter school, along with Pitt, Oregon, Oklahoma, Duke, Kansas, and Arizona, are some of his more notable offers, along with the Sun Devils, who offered him back in May.









The lineman is ASU's fourth pledge in the 2026 class, joining fellow Texans four-star El Paso Del Valle quarterback Jake Fette and Dripping Springs wide receiver Cooper Reid, along with Peoria (Ariz.) Liberty High School safety Zeth Angel Thues.













Tisaby plans to visit Tempe for the first time in the spring and is on track to graduate in December of 2025 and enroll at ASU in January 2026.